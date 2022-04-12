 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: April 13

  • 0

Wednesday, April 13

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, April 14

College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.

College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.

Friday, April 15

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary, Time/Location TBD.

College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Southwest Minnesota State vs. U-Mary, at Minot, 4 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.; Blue Hawk Games, Dickinson.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. University of Mary, Time/Location TBD.

College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, at Minot, 2 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF —Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, First Round, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta OR Cleveland at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

12 p.m.

BSN – L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco

6 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — Play-In: Charlotte at Atlanta

8:35 p.m.

ESPN — Play-In: San Antonio at New Orleans

NHL

6 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at N.Y. City, Semifinal Leg 2

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Northern Sun Commissioner Butch Raymond announced that women’s swimming and diving would be added as the league’s 18th sport. The NSIC will add the sport for the 2012-13 year, with the championships scheduled for February 7-10 in Rochester, Minn.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): St. Mary’s girls soccer team had an excellent start to their season as they went 2-0 at the 2002 East-West Jamboree. The Saints collected a pair of shutouts, downing Grand Forks Central 7-0 behind goals from seven different players, including a goal and an assist from Stephanie Bartsch, and blowing past Fargo Shanley 5-0 on the strength of a pair of goals by Courtney Geinert.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A six-month season on rough fish, which included gar, carp, buffalo or paddlefish, was announced as bow-fishermen were waiting for the weather to improve. The State Game and Fish Department urged anglers to buy their licenses ahead of time to ensure that everyone interested could have their chance to get a license.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 121-105 on April 21, 2018 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Related to this story

