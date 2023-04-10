MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, April 11

College baseball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State College, Time TBA.

High school baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 10 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 10:30 a.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, Dwyer Field, 5 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school softball: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Dickinson at Dickinson State, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

College baseball: Augustana vs. University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Sioux Falls, S.D.

College softball: University of Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1/3 p.m.

College track: University of Mary at Long Beach Invitational; at Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa, Calif.; at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

Thursday, April 13

College track: University of Mary at Long Beach Invitational; at Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa, Calif.; at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Williston, 10:30 a.m.; Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school softball: Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at N.Y. Mets

6:30 p.m.

BSN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Milwaukee at Arizona

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In: Atlanta at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

BSN — Winnipeg at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Manchester City

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Violette

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at LAFC

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Monte Carlo, Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Monte Carlo, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Behind 20 three-pointers, Bismarck amateur basketball team Cornell Surgical bombed away from deep to win the Class A state amateur basketball championship 96-91 over J.T. Cigarros of Fargo. Jeff Brandt had six of the team’s 20 three-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Brandon Wilkens had five and finished with a team-high 21. Ex-University of Mary standout Eric Erdmann had 33 points for J.T. Cigarros.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): University of Mary women’s track and field star Jessica Deringer won the women’s long jump and triple jump at the Trojan Invitational as part of a strong U-Mary outing between both their teams. The Marauders took 12 first-place finishes in the women’s division and 11 in the men’s division, with Deringer’s four leaps of 17-6 and 36-10.5 accounting for two of the 12.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck wrestler Rhett Hilzendeger had the best finish of area competitors at the U.S. Wrestling Federation national championships, taking sixth at 123 pounds. Hilzendeger finished the tournament with a 4-2 record, losing a 1-0 decision to Jose Borrelo of the University of Mexico City before being knocked out of the tournament by pinfall to Tim Banks of Missouri. North Dakota’s best finish came from Minot’s Jim Nelson at 132 pounds, as he lost a 4-3 decision to Oregon’s Lorenzo Jones in the finals.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Twins are 1104-1180 against the White Sox all-time.

