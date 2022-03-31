Morning Kickoff: April 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, April 1

College softball: University of Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1/3 p.m.

High school baseball: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood (nc); Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex (nc).

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

College baseball: Winona State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.

College women’s tennis: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

High school baseball: Fargo North at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field; Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Dwyer Field; Fargo North at Century, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys track: WDA Indoor meet, 11 a.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 3

College baseball: Winona State at U-Mary, Noon, Mandan Memorial Ballpark; Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College golf: U-Mary at Hardrocker Invitational, Rapid City, S.D.

College softball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

RADIO TODAY

SPRING TRAINING

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Atlanta

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Final Four: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Minneapolis

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Final Four: UConn vs. Stanford, Minneapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Mission Hills Country Club -- Rancho Mirage, Calif.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Texas Open, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1:30/3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: Semifinals, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA

8 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Denver

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw

SPRING TRAINING

12 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota vs. Atlanta

TENNIS

12/6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Miami Open, Semifinal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary’s women’s track team was picked as the top squad in the preseason Northern Sun coaches poll, with distance runner Dakota Wolf being voted as the women’s preseason track athlete of the year after taking sixth in the national cross country meet and being named indoor track athlete of the year.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary baseball team split a pair of games against Briar Cliff University, winning the first 10-9 on an RBI single by Travis Dressler which scored Jason Fuchs in the top of the eighth. Dressler was the losing pitcher in a 5-3 Marauders’ defeat in the nightcap.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High athletic director Dick Karlgaard was surprised by the news that BHS had gained charter membership in a new hockey league being formed in the state despite not even having a hockey team created. “I assume they were leaving the door open for us in case we do start hockey,” Karlgaard said. Expected to be among the teams in the as-yet unnamed conference, besides Bismarck, are Bottineau, Park River, Cando, Jamestown, and Midway of Inkster.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Hall in 1969. Hall, a left-hander, pitched for the Twins from 1968-1971.

