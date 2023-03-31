MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, April 1

College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., 3/6 p.m.

College softball: St. Cloud State vs. U-Mary, 5/7 p.m., at Minot State.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State, 3 p.m., at Grand Forks.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 11 a.m.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, April 2

College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., 12 p.m.

College softball: Minnesota-Duluth vs. U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., at Minot State.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston, 9 a.m., at Grand Forks.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Richmond Raceway

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Texas Motor Speedway

12 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: Australia Grand Prix

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:09 p.m.

CBS — Final Four: FAU vs. San Diego St., Houston

7:49 p.m.

CBS — Final Four: Miami vs. UConn, Houston

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

GOLF

11 a.m.

NBC — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Texas Open, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Nationals: Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

FOX — The Throne: Final, Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

FOX — San Francisco at NY Yankees

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle

NHL

2 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Jersey at Chicago

9 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Las Vegas

SOCCER

11 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

6:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy

WOMEN’S SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland FC at Kansas City

XFL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Antonio at Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN — D.C. at Orlando

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Andrew McWilliam and Danny Kristo scored third-period goals to lift North Dakota to a 2-1 2in over Niagara in the West Region semifinals in Grand Rapids, Mich. Zane Gothberg made 28 saves in goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Saul Helgeson (Century), Brad Hoge (Century), John Degner (Century), Trent Johnson (Century) and D.J. Mitzel (Bismarck) were named to the North Dakota roster for the Badlands Bowl against Montana. Mandan’s Justin Fleck and Jack Schuh were also picked.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Johnson (Class A freestyle), Tish Johnson (Class A women’s freestyle), Verona Keller (Class A Women’s bare bow) and Ed Hagen (Class A bow hunters) were individual winners at the North Dakota indoor archery tournament held at the World War Memorial Building in Bismarck.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Villanova beat North Carolina 77-74 in the 2016 championship game in Houston.

