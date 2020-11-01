morning-kickoff, 11-2-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Center-Stanton, 5-23 on the season, surprised Shiloh Christian 3-2 in the first round of the District 9 volleyball tournament at Shiloh. The Wildcats took the first two games from Shiloh 25-20, 25-22. The Skyhawks bounced back, winning 25-22, 25-23 to send the match to a fifth game, a 15-12 battle won by C-S. Ashley Vitek led C-S with 15 kills and added 17 digs. Mikayla Forness rapped 10 kills for Shiloh.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): For the first time in five years, the University of Mary will open a women's basketball season with someone other than Lisa Maus and Thai Goecke in the backcourt. Junior Stacy Hintz and sophomore Jessie Slinde will be the starting guards when the defending NAIA Division II national champion Marauders open the season at Hastings (Neb.) tournament against Doane (Neb.). Slinde, 5-foot-10, and Hintz, 5-9, are both converted forwards.