morning-kickoff, 11-2-20

SCHEDULE
Monday, Nov. 2
High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Grant County (Elgin), 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Underwood at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Nov. 5
High school volleyball: West Region play-in games.
Friday, Nov. 6
High school football: Class AAA playoffs, semifinals: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl.
Saturday, Nov. 7
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AA playoffs, semifinals: Kindred at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet, Williston, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
NFL
ESPN -- Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Paris ATP, early rounds, 4 a.m. Tuesday.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Center-Stanton, 5-23 on the season, surprised Shiloh Christian 3-2 in the first round of the District 9 volleyball tournament at Shiloh. The Wildcats took the first two games from Shiloh 25-20, 25-22. The Skyhawks bounced back, winning 25-22, 25-23 to send the match to a fifth game, a 15-12 battle won by C-S. Ashley Vitek led C-S with 15 kills and added 17 digs. Mikayla Forness rapped 10 kills for Shiloh.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): For the first time in five years, the University of Mary will open a women's basketball season with someone other than Lisa Maus and Thai Goecke in the backcourt. Junior Stacy Hintz and sophomore Jessie Slinde will be the starting guards when the defending NAIA Division II national champion Marauders open the season at Hastings (Neb.) tournament against Doane (Neb.). Slinde, 5-foot-10, and Hintz, 5-9, are both converted forwards.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Struggling Fargo South lost its chance to earn a share of the Eastern Dakota Conference football title, playing to a 6-6 tie with Fargo North. The standoff leaves South with a 3-1-2 mark. Now Fargo Shanley, 4-1, emerges as the EDC champion. Shanley is expected to meet Bismarck this weekend at Hughes Field in the annual East-West Class A football playoff game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Peyton Manning threw a NFL record 55 touchdown passes in 2013.
