SCHEDULE
Sunday, May 7
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 8
High school girls soccer: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
High school baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational at Heart River Golf Course.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
High school softball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
College baseball: NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR AdventHealth 400
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour DS Automobiles Italian Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Wells Fargo Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Wells Fargo Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta
12:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
3 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Seattle or Milwaukee at San Francisco
6 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NBA PLAYOFFS
2:40 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL PLAYOFFS
2:30 p.m.
TBS — Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
5:30 p.m.
TBS — Toronto at Florida, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
TBS — Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
USFL
2 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): U-Mary sprinter Janet Johnson set an NSIC and school record in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash on the first day of the Northern Sun Championships. Johnson clocked in with a time of 13.74 seconds. Other record-setting performances on the day included Tracy Lide, who set a men's school record with a 10.41 time in the 100-meter dash, and Stephanie Fey, who set a school record in the hammer throw with a distance of 146 feet, 10 inches.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): A double to right by Julie Swehla in the bottom of the tenth plated Neena Williams for the game-winning run as Un-Mary softball team outlasted St. Scholastica 2-1 in the second championship game of the NAIA Region 3 softball tournament. It was the sixth regional title for the Marauders and was the only way U-Mary was able to qualify for the national tournament that season with an at-large bid out of reach.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota State stepped into an undisputed lead for the North Central Conference baseball crown with 2-0 and 3-2 wins over Mankato State. NDSU's Terry Froehlich threw a one-hitter in the first game, while the Bison made three first-inning runs hold up in Game 2.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bill Russell is the NBA's career playoff rebounding leader with 4,104. Wilt Chamberlain is second on the list with 3,913.
