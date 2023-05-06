SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 7

No local events scheduled.

Monday, May 8

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

High school baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational at Heart River Golf Course.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

College baseball: NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR AdventHealth 400

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour DS Automobiles Italian Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Wells Fargo Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Wells Fargo Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta

12:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland

3 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Seattle or Milwaukee at San Francisco

6 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NBA PLAYOFFS

2:40 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Phoenix, Game 4

NHL PLAYOFFS

2:30 p.m.

TBS — Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Toronto at Florida, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

TBS — Dallas at Seattle, Game 3

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

USFL

2 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): U-Mary sprinter Janet Johnson set an NSIC and school record in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash on the first day of the Northern Sun Championships. Johnson clocked in with a time of 13.74 seconds. Other record-setting performances on the day included Tracy Lide, who set a men's school record with a 10.41 time in the 100-meter dash, and Stephanie Fey, who set a school record in the hammer throw with a distance of 146 feet, 10 inches.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A double to right by Julie Swehla in the bottom of the tenth plated Neena Williams for the game-winning run as Un-Mary softball team outlasted St. Scholastica 2-1 in the second championship game of the NAIA Region 3 softball tournament. It was the sixth regional title for the Marauders and was the only way U-Mary was able to qualify for the national tournament that season with an at-large bid out of reach.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota State stepped into an undisputed lead for the North Central Conference baseball crown with 2-0 and 3-2 wins over Mankato State. NDSU's Terry Froehlich threw a one-hitter in the first game, while the Bison made three first-inning runs hold up in Game 2.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bill Russell is the NBA's career playoff rebounding leader with 4,104. Wilt Chamberlain is second on the list with 3,913.

