SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 8

High school football: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 8 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. South Dakota Mines at Spearfish, S.D., 8 a.m.; U-Mary at Black Hills State, 6 p.m. at Spearfish, S.D.

College cross country: Dragon Twilight at Moorhead, Minn.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State at Mankato, Minn., 1 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Random Draw, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

College football: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Maine at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Montana State-Billings at Spearfish, S.D., 9 a.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana.

High school cross country: Bismarck at Sioux Falls, S.D. meet, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys soccer: Minot at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 9 a.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Williston, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Fargo Davies at Bismarck

KDKT (1410 AM) – Dickinson Trinity at Beulah

MLB

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Mets at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Fast Track 150

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Ottawa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Horizon Irish Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ascension Charity Classic

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship

10 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

5:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees or Kansas City at Toronto

7 p.m.

BSN – N.Y. Mets at Minnesota

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Houston

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Doubles Championship

2 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Semifinal

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by 13 kills from Katie Scherr and 10 from Jordyn Jossart, Century swept Minot 3-0, 25-14, 25-9, 28-26. Shay Bense was credited with 25 assists and Elise Bauman had five aces for the victorious Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Fighting through winds ranging between 25 and 35 mph, Bismarck High’s Nathan Carpenter assisted on one second-half goal and scored another in a 2-0 Demon win over Century. Century goalkeeper Josh Rants made 15 saves on the night, including eight saves in the first half that included a stop in tight against Carpenter.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A quartet of city slowpitch softball champions were crowned, as Snoopy’s Pizza, Provident Life, Knights of Columbus and First National Bank won their various league titles. Snoopy’s won the Missouri Slope League with a 24-1 mark, Provident Life won a balanced Veterans League division with a 26-2 record, the Knights had the largest margin of victory -- 6.5 games -- in the Lewis & Clark League with a 22-4 log and First National Bank edged out Montana-Dakota Utilities by a single game for the Capital City League title, 22-6 to 21-7.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bert Blyleven holds the record for most home runs allowed in a season with 50.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com