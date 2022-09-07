Morning Kickoff - Sept. 8, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 8

High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

College cross country: University of Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Twilight meet.

College volleyball: St. Cloud State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s soccer: St. Cloud State at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo, Noon; Bismarck at Fargo South, 3:30 p.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton, 2 p.m., at Fargo; Legacy at Fargo Shanley, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Random Draw Invitational, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

TV TODAY

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship

10 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Washington at St. Louis

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (6:40 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (joined in progress)

NFL

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at L.A. Rams

TENNIS

6 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Semifinals

WNBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): An explosive second-half offense was just what the doctor ordered for the University of Mary football team. Scoring 21 points in the span of two minutes and 21 seconds on the game clock, the Marauders beat the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears 32-26. Trailing 14-3 as the end of the first half neared, three different touchdown passes from Craig Bagnell to Nick Jolliffe, Elby Pope, and Bryan Sandy gave the Marauders a 24-14 lead. Mary sealed their win with Myron Baldoz-McArn recovering a fumble by teammate Tyler Steffan in the end zone to give the Marauders a 32-19 lead.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Riverwood and Tom O’Leary golf courses saw a pair of aces in a two-day span. Eleven-year-old Rhett Benedict of Bismarck knocked his hole-in-one on the 16th hole of Riverwood. Dave Leer of Bismarck aced the 14th hole of Tom O’Leary using a pitching wedge on the 128-yard hole. Leer’s hole-in-one was his second of his career.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Entrants from Bismarck and Beulah dominated the class championships in the Capital City Cycle Club’s motocross races at Central States Race Track. Bismarck’s winning racers were Tim Randich (125cc A), Gerry Lannoye (175cc A), Greg Randich (125cc B), and Lon Hagrott (175cc B). Beulah’s two wins in the fifth and sixth classes both went to Don Boeckel, who won the 250cc and open classes.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The New England Patriots were the last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions, winning back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2004. The Patriots defeated Carolina 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003 and Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004.

