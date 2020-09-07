Morning Kickoff - Sept. 8, 2020

SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Sept. 8
High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 10
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Minot at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school football: Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean, 7 p.m., Washburn.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Duals, 3 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 2 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Century, 2 p.m., Sertoma.
High school cross country: Anderson/Stavn Meet, 11 a.m., McDowell Dam.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
2 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at St. Louis
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN —Tour de France, Stage 10
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
MLB
2 p.m.
FSN and MLBN — Minnesota at St. Louis
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto or Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona or Seattle at San Francisco
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5
8 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Quarterfinals
6 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Quarterfinals
WNBA
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Washington
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Las Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Alexis Jacobs swatted 22 kills and Tyler Loraas dished off 40 assists as Century defeated Mandan 3-1 in volleyball at CHS. Mandan split the first two games with the Patriots, but Century took the final two games 25-19 and 25-18. Mandan go0t 10 kills from Lexi Goldade and seven kills and 22 digs from Amber Riopelle.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan forced 25 turnovers and rode its patented full-court press to a 73-40 blowout girls basketball victory on the Bismarck Demons' court. Mandan, the reigning state champion, entered the game ranked No. 1 in the state. Bismarck was rated third. Mandan's Heidi Zander led the attack for Mandan, scoring 16 points. She was one of four double-figure scorers for the Braves. Natalie Brunner tallied 15 points for BHS.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mott held Beach to 87 yards of offense in a 12-0 Class B football victory at Beach. The game's only points resulted from a six-yard run by Mott's Danni Herner in the second quarter and a four-yard carry by Ronnie Reich in the fourth quarter. Beach was hampered by six turnovers, four on fumbles.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Eddie Murray holds the major-league career record with 128 sacrifice flies. Cal Ripken Jr. is second on the list with 127.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Sept. 8
1946 — Jack Kramer wins his first U.S. singles titles with a 9-7, 6-3, 6-0 win over Tom Brown.
Sept. 8, 1957 — Althea Gibson becomes the first black to win the U.S. Open, beating Louise Brough, 6-3, 6-2. Australia's Malcolm Anderson defeats countryman Ashley Cooper in three sets to become the first unseeded player to win the U.S. Open.
1968 — Virginia Wade wins the U.S. Open, upsetting Billie Jean King, 6-4, 6-4.
1969 — Australia Rod Laver wins the U.S. Open and the grand slam of tennis for the second time in his career with a four-set victory over Tony Roche.
1973 — Australia's Margaret Court Smith wins the U.S. Open for the fifth time with a 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Evonne Goolagong.
1974 — Billie Jean King wins her fourth U.S. Open with a three-set triumph over Evonne Goolagong.
1984 — The four matches played on stadium court at the U.S. Open are played to the maximum number of sets. Stan Smith defeats John Newcombe in the men's 35s semifinal, Ivan Lendl edges Pat Cash, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, in the men's semifinals, Martina Navratilova beats Chris Evert, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, for the women's title and John McEnroe defeats Jimmy Connors, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, in the second men's semifinal.
1985 — Ivan Lendl wins his first U.S. Open title befeating John McEnroe 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.
1990 — Gabriela Sabatini prevents Steffi Graf from winning her third consecutive Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) victory in the U.S. Open.
1996 — Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf win the men's and women's singles titles, respectively, in the last U.S. Open championship matches played in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Sampras beats Michael Chang, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6, and Graf defeats Monica Seles, 7-5, 6-4.
1998 — Mark McGwire breaks Roger Maris' 37-year-old home run record, lining historic No. 62 just over the wall in left field with two outs in the fourth inning. McGwire's shot off the Chicago Cubs' Steve Trachsel sets off a wild celebration in Busch Stadium.
2001 — Venus Williams wins her second consecutive U.S. Open title by beating her sister, Serena, 6-2, 6-4 in the first prime-time women's Grand Slam final. The match is the 10th between sisters in a Grand Slam match during the Open era, with the older sister winning every time.
2002 — Pete Sampras beats Andre Agassi 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to win his 14th Grand Slam title and the U.S. Open for the fifth time. At 31, Sampras is the Open's oldest champion since 1970.
2008 — Roger Federer salvages the 2008 season by easily beating Andy Murray 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 to win his fifth consecutive U.S. Open championship and 13th major title overall.
2013 — Riquna Williams sets a WNBA record with 51 points to help the Tulsa Shock rout the San Antonio Silver Stars 98-65. The second-year guard surpasses the previous record of 47 points set by Phoenix's Diana Taurasi and matched by Seattle's Lauren Jackson.
2013 — Top-seeded Serena Williams wins her fifth U.S. Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating No. 2 Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in a windy final.
2016 — Serena Williams is upset in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second year in a row, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by 10th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. The loss prevents Williams from earning her seventh championship at Flushing Meadows and 23rd major title overall, which would both have been Open-era records. Also Williams' 3 1/2-year reign at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end on Sept. 12 by current No. 2 Angelique Kerber, who beats Caroline Wozniacki in the second semifinal.
