SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 7

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., O’Leary.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, 11 a.m., Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

High school volleyball: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Center-Stanton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

High school football: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 8 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. South Dakota Mines at Spearfish, S.D., 8 a.m.; U-Mary at Black Hills State, 6 p.m. at Spearfish, S.D.

College cross country: Dragon Twilight at Moorhead, Minn.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State at Mankato, Minn., 1 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Random Draw, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

College football: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Maine at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Montana State-Billings at Spearfish, S.D., 9 a.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana.

High school cross country: Bismarck at Sioux Falls, S.D. meet, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys soccer: Minot at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 9 a.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Williston, Noon.

Sunday, Sept. 10

College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Central Missouri at Mankato, Minn., 11 a.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Wisconsin

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Horizon Irish Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship

MLB

6 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Atlanta or Arizona at Chicago Cubs (6:30 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

NFL

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Kansas City

TENNIS

6 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, semifinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Detroit

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck-area teams topped the football rankings after Week 1 thanks to a pair of wins, as Bismarck High continued its reign atop Class AAA by picking up nine of ten first-place votes and St. Mary’s started the season tied with Minot Ryan in Class AA after it downed defending Class AA champion Fargo Shanley 14-9.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): An 18-kill night from Jen Voegele led the University of Mary volleyball team to a four-set win over Black Hills State, 30-28, 30-22, 24-30, 31-29. The Marauders outlasted Black Hills State closing down a nine-point gap in the decisive game four due in large part to Voegele’s efforts.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Clarence Almendinger of Corral Bar put up a mark of 65 percent ringers in the final elimination to beat Marc Schneider for the Bismarck Horseshoe Club singles tournament title. Schneider was competing for Schneider Furniture. In Class B, Burl Dutt beat Al Dutt, Bill Stone beat Gary Almendinger in Class C competition, Ralph Wheeler won the Class D match and Frank Wilson beat Daryl Brousseau for the championship in Class E.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Alan Page was the first Minnesota Viking to win the AP NFL MVP award, in 1971.

