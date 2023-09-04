SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Sept. 5

High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Williston at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

College volleyball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., O’Leary.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school volleyball: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Center-Stanton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

High school football: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 8 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. South Dakota Mines at Spearfish, S.D., 8 a.m.; U-Mary at Black Hills State, 6 p.m. at Spearfish, S.D.

College cross country: Dragon Twilight at Moorhead, Minn.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State at Mankato, Minn., 1 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Random Draw, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

5 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. vs. Italy

MLB

5 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego or Baltimore at L.A. Angels

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Indiana

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Dallas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): In an offensively-busy game, Shiloh Christian beat Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 39-22. The Skyhawks were led by a monster performance from junior running back Blake Emmel, who hung 246 rushing yards on the Raiders to remain perfect at 2-0. Emmel ran 17 times, scored three touchdowns, caught two passes for 63 yards and, to top it off, picked off a pass on defense. Shiloh finished with 391 yards rushing, with another 112 added on to Emmel’s total by A.J. Dale on 17 carries.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Standing Rock calmly dealt with losses in sets one and four to pull out a five-set volleyball win over New Salem, 11-25, 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 15-10. It was a two-woman show for the host Standing Rock, as they got three kills, nine digs, one assist, one ace and six blocks from Nevada Eagle and two kills, six assists, and six aces from Cassidy Jones to emerge victorious.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): It took a playoff hole, but Lee DeForest of Bismarck beat Rod Stecher of Mandan in the championship match of the Mandan Elks Labor Day golf tournament. DeForest won medalist honors for the tournament. Joining DeForest on the winner’s podium was Marilyn Duffy of Bismarck in the women’s tournament, who beat Leona Smith of Mandan 93-104.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hank Aaron holds the major-league career record with 1,477 extra-base hits.

