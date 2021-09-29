Morning Kickoff - Sept. 30, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 30
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school volleyball: Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Auto racing: Oktoberfest, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 9:45 a.m.
College volleyball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State vs. Central CC (Okla), Northeast CC, Columbus, Neb.
College women’s soccer: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 3 p.m., Bowl.
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State triangular.
High school football: Bismarck at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at West Fargo, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 6:30 p.m, Starion Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Beulah, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school girls swimming: West Fargo Pentathlon, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Auto racing: Oktoberfest, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
College football: U-Mary at Northern State, 2 p.m.; North Dakota State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Bemidji State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. (exhibition).
College volleyball: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys soccer: West Region tournament, Dacotah Centennial Park, Mandan.
High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Rugby Invitational.
High school girls swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Legacy, 2 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
College hockey: U-Mary at St. Thomas (Minn.), 11 a.m.
College women’s soccer: Winona State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Miami
ESPNU — Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Sanderson Farms Championship
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Milwaukee at St. Louis
6 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
6:30 p.m.
BSN – Detroit at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco (games joined in progress)
NFL
7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Jacksonville at Cincinnati
NHL PRESEASON
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
9 p.m.
TNT — Vegas vs. Los Angeles, Salt Lake City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP, Nur-Sultan-WTA Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago at Connecticut
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Marcus Williams scored two defensive touchdowns for North Dakota State as the Bison beat Minnesota 37-24. The Bison scored 28 of their 37 points in the second quarter. “(NDSU) deserved to win the game,” said Minnesota coach Jerry Kill. I feel bad for our students. I feel bad for the state of Minnesota. I feel bad for our fans, and I feel bad for our kids.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former University of Mary men’s basketball player Kurt Schwamp totaled 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in his debut for a pro team in The Netherlands. The team is located in the city of Breda.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Keith Krebsbach had two touchdown runs for Willmar in its 38-15 win over Bismarck Junior College. Willmar held a 422-222 edge in yards. Krebsbach ran for 184 yards. Russ Henegar had a 7-yard TD run for BJC. Mark McMorrow added a one-yard plunge.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Edgerrin James is the Indianapolis Colts’ all-time rushing leader with 9.226 yards. Lydell Mitchell is second on the list with 5.487 yards.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com