SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 3

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 4

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Miles, 5 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Williston at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

College volleyball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Texas

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP,

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500

8 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Southern Illinois 100

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers

2 p.m.

ESPN — Jackson State vs. Florida A&M

2:30 p.m.

CBS — Oregon State at San Jose State

3 p.m.

NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Louisiana State vs. Florida State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lithuania vs. U.S.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Portland Classic

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at N.Y. Mets or Miami at Washington

1:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Texas

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Houston

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open

2 p.m.

ABC — U.S. Open

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

WNBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Chicago

6 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After being delayed a day by lightning, St. Mary’s defeated Fargo Shanley 14-9 to kick off each team’s football seasons. St. Mary’s got a 75-yard touchdown pass from Byrne Curl to Brian Obritsch and a 36-yard touchdown run by Dillon Reiner for all of their points in the second quarter. The Saints held the Deacons to nine points in the fourth quarter, with the first two coming on a safety of Curl and the other seven coming on a 38-yard pass from Tre Fort to Chase Montplaisir.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Led by a clean sweep by Nitin Mehdiratta over Kyle Wanner at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, Century beat Mandan 9-0 in a boys tennis match. Two matches went three sets, with Mike Mullen of Century coming back for a 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over Lance Forsythe at No. 4 singles and then teaming with Tanner O’Clair to edge Kellen Wolff and Carter Kuntz 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The debut of the wishbone offense did not favor Bismarck against Watertown, as the Demons fumbled 13 times, losing five, and were picked off twice in a 25-0 shutout loss. The Demons ran just 33 offensive plays, registering three first downs and five total yards rushing. Bismarck played three quarterbacks, Brad Binegar, Mike Fordyce and Mark Patchen, who combined for eight throws and 49 yards on three completions.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hughie Jennings set the major-league single-season record by getting hit bya pitch 51 times in 1896 for the Louisville Colonels.

