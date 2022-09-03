Morning Kickoff - Sept. 3. 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 4

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 5

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500

BOXING

7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson State

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State vs. LSU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Minnesota

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour Dana Open

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at L.A. Angels

6 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Round of 16

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

Noon

ESPN2 — Game 3: Chicago at Connecticut

2 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Las Vegas at Seattle

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Three first-half goals from Bismarck State was all the juice the Mystics needed, as they topped Indian Hills Community College 3-0. Kelsey Whitaker scored unassisted 20 minutes in to open the scoring, Jennifer Doll provided an insurance goal with help from Kelah Peterson in the 40th minute, and Jessica Johnson scored unassisted for the final margin in the 44th minute. BSC’s Allison Malm earned the win by making 10 saves, including seven in the second half.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State’s volleyball team had a positive trip to the Ridgewater Invitational in Minnesota, as the Mystics went 3-1 against their opponents. Their lone loss came to Ridgewater in three sets (30-22, 30-16, 15-10). Their wins were against Vermillion, Minn. (30-17, 30-24, 18-16), Minnesota Western (30-11, 30-17, 15-13), and Riverland (30-19, 30-28, 5-15). Amy Stumpf led the team with 23 kills, while Sarah Lervick and Vanessa Leingang followed close behind with 20 and 19 kills, respectively. Leingang also had 34 digs.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Despite giving Fargo North the statistical advantage in almost every category, Mandan pulled off a 16-14 win over the Spartans in the season opener for both teams. Mandan’s win came thanks to a 70-yard punt return by Bruce Junker for a touchdown, Dan Syvrud’s 25-yard touchdown run and a pair of two-point conversions by Tom Tooley. Mandan took a 16-0 lead in the second quarter, but Fargo North responded with a Bruce Baarstad quarterback sneak that only led to six points thanks to a fumbled snap on the extra point attempt. Baarstad connected with Russ Howard for a 37-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Mark Lein ran in the two-point conversion, but the Spartans were kept away from further scoring opportunities.

TRIVIA ANSWER

George Blanda holds the NFL all-time single-season record with 42 interceptions in 1962 for the Houston Oilers.

