Morning Kickoff - Sept. 3, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 3

College football: North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Wayne State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. New Mexico Highlands, 9 a.m., and Cameron, 2 p.m., at Pittsburg, Kan.; Bismarck State College vs. Illinois Central, 10 a.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa; Bismarck State College vs. Iowa Central CC, 11:45 a.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Sunday, Sept. 4

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – North Dakota at Nebraska

KXMR (710 AM) – Drake at North Dakota State

5 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Wayne State at U-Mary

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — Western at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Colorado State at Michigan

BTN — Buffalo at Maryland

CBSSN — Delaware at Navy

ESPN — North Carolina State at East Carolina

ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian State

FS1 — South Dakota State at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

BTN – North Dakota at Nebraska

ABC — Drake at North Dakota

CBS — Arizona at San Diego State

CBSSN — Houston at Texas-San Antonio

ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas

FOX — Texas-El Paso at Oklahoma

FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming

3 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at South Florida

6 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Florida

FS1 — Illinois State at Wisconsin

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio State

CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas

ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise State at Oregon State

FS1 — Kent State at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Made in Himmerland

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Dana Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Korn Ferry Tour Championship

MLB

3 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at San Francisco or Texas at Boston

6 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Third Round

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Third Round

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s Leo Kuntz was selected to be one of 32 fighters to appear on the season debut of the reality TV show “The Ultimate Fighter.” The 28-year-old Linton began the show by taking part in one of 16 elimination fights. Unfortunately, Kuntz’s stay didn’t last long, as he was knocked out by opponent Sam Alvey 47 seconds into in the first round of their fight.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary’s volleyball team flexed some muscles in the Northwestern Invitational, downing 18th-ranked Northwestern 3-0 and before a five-set seventh-ranked Dordt. Flavia Sequeira had 39 kills in the two matches and Jennifer Voegele added 22 more. Voegele also had 11 blocks in the Dordt match.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A 56-yard touchdown pass from John Roberts to Mark Giles with 42 seconds to play gave St. Mary’s a come-from-behind 34-28 win over Jamestown. St. Mary’s saw a 27-20 lead fall by the wayside after Jamestown capped 90-yard touchdown drive with a seven-yard touchdown run by Bart Carlascio and successful two-point conversion pass from Pat Newman to Doug Hogan. The connection from Roberts to Giles came on the third play of St. Mary’s ensuing drive.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mark Reynolds set the major-league single-season record by striking out 223 times in 662 at bats in 2009 for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com