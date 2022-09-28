Morning Kickoff - Sept. 29, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 29

High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Jamestown; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Bismarck; No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 5 Williston.

High school football: Williston at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school volleyball: Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Auto racing: Oktoberfest, Night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Marian, 5:30 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 6 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.

High school football: Mandan at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Fargo Shanley at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck, Legacy at Fargo South, 5:30 p.m.; Century at Fargo North, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Utah State at Brigham Young

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Volunteers Of America Classic

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Sanderson Farms Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

1 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs or Kansas City at Detroit (12:10 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Cleveland or Miami at Milwaukee (6:40 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Texas at Seattle

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIMEVIDEO — Miami at Cincinnati

NHL PRESEASON

6 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Vancouver

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century’s girls swimming and diving team pushed Fargo North to the limit in a 391-374 loss to the Spartans in the Bismarck Invitational. Dani Bergeson had a big day to help keep the Patriots close, winning her two individual events, the 200 freestyle (1:56.03) and the 100 back (59.10) and teaming up with Veronica Herrmann, McKenzie Jeske and Jarren Fallgatter on the winning 200 medley relay team. Not until diving was completed at the end of the meet was a winner decided between the Patriots and Spartans.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A big second quarter on offense and a tenacious defense gave the University of Mary’s football team a 37-6 win over Huron University. U-Mary quarterback Tim Garcia had a trio of touchdown passes, including a pair while the Marauders racked up 20 points in the second quarter, and Markus Ingram had a pair of touchdown runs, including Mary’s game-opening score early in the first quarter. Garcia capped Mary’s scoring for the day with a 48-yard touchdown connection to Josh Quivey early in the fourth.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College’s nascent football team got a big win over Brandon University, downing their opponents 44-8. Russ Henegar was a big part of BJC’s win, running in from 6 and 7 yards out on offense and returning an interception of Brandon quarterback Bob Bender for a three-score day. Doug Howie had two defensive scores of his own, visiting the end zone after a pair of 33-yard interception returns. Bismarck Junior College had a 44-0 lead on the board before Bender finally broke the ice with a 10-yard pass to Joe Parks to end the shutout bid in the fourth quarter.

