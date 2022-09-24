Morning Kickoff - Sept. 25, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 25

College hockey: Waldorf at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Winona State, Noon.

Monday, Sept. 26

College golf: U-Mary at Winona State tournament, 9 a.m.

High school boys tennis: Minot at Bismarck, 4 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school girls golf: West Region tournament, 10 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

College golf: U-Mary at Winona State tournament, 9 a.m.

High school boys soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s, regional qualifiers: No. 8 Dickinson at No. 5 Jamestown, 5 p.m.; No. 7 Williston at No. 6 Mandan, 6 p.m.

High school volleyball: Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

Noon

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross Junior Motocross World Championship

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: Singles Matches

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championship

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia or Toronto at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

BSN – L.A. Angels at Minnesota

3 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Oakland or San Diego at Colorado (2:10 p.m.)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NFL

Noon

CBS — Kansas City at Indianapolis

FOX — Detroit at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay

7:15 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Denver

NHL PRESEASON

1 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Washington

5 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Edmonton

8 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Colorado

TENNIS

7 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck boys tennis team earned a pair of 3-2 wins over West Fargo and Fargo South in East-West crossover play. The Demons flip-flopped scoring in the two matches, beating the Packers behind winning two of three matches in doubles and a single win in singles and defeating the Bruins with a pair of singles wins and splitting the two doubles matches. Andrew Krecklau was key to the win for the Demons, as he won both his singles matches, beating Brendan Walker of West Fargo 6-1, 6-3 and Carter Steffes of Fargo South 6-3, 6-4.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Led by a 75-yard touchdown run by Weston Dressler on their first play from scrimmage in the second half, the Bismarck Demons shut out St. Mary’s 31-0 to move their record to 3-0 on the season. Dressler had another excellent day, finishing with 170 yards on 16 carries while scoring all four of Bismarck’s touchdowns. Bismarck kicker Nathan Carpenter hit a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter to finish the Demon scoring run in the first half. St. Mary’s had just three first downs on the day and had just 102 offensive yards in the loss.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Led by sophomore John Metropolos, who won the individual scoring title, the Bismarck Demons boys cross country team took home an easy win at the Grand Forks Invitational run. Beating second-place Grand Forks Red River 41-108, the Demons had plenty of clearance between them and their closest foes. Joining Metropolos (12:12) in the top five of the finishers were third-place Brian Beattie (12:22) and fourth-place Darrel Anderson (12:29).

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Minnesota Vikings hold a 79-40-2 lead in their all-time series against the Detroit Lions.

