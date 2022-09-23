 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff - Sept. 24, 2022

  • 0

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 24

College football: North Dakota State at South Dakota, 1 p.m.; University of Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.; North Dakota at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

College hockey: Waldorf at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College volleyball: Winona State at University of Mary, 1 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Dakota County CTC at Bismarck State, Noon; Minnesota State CTC at Bismarck State, 4 p.m.

High school cross country: ND/Minnesota Border Battle, Noon, Grand Forks Lincoln Park.

High school girls swimming: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian Invitational.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

College hockey: Waldorf at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Winona State, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – North Dakota State at South Dakota

2 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato

KBMR (1130 AM) and KDKT (1410 AM) – North Dakota at Southern Illinois

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Angels at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest

BTN — Central Michigan at Penn State

ESPN — Missouri at Auburn

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa State

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

FS1 — Duke at Kansas

1 p.m.

ABC – North Dakota State at South Dakota

2 p.m.

MIDCO – North Dakota at Southern Illinois

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati

FS1 — Toledo at San Diego State

3 p.m.

FOX — Oregon at Washington State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Northern Illinois at Kentucky

FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio State

7 p.m.

FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma

8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wyoming at Brigham Young

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Arizona State

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour NW Arkansas Championship

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN – L.A. Angels at Minnesota

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State freshman outside hitter Madison Deibert was named player of the week in the Mon-Dak after putting up 47 kills, 78 digs, three blocks and 13 service aces in five matches for the Mystics.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Needing a kickstarter with their game against Dickinson tied 6-6 in the early third quarter, Mandan’s Ryan Leingang blocked a punt that opened the floodgates to an eventual 27-12 Braves victory over the Midgets. Justin Fleck (22 carries for 94 yards) ran in each of Mandan’s first two touchdowns (two yards out and five yards out), Andrew Haak had a three-yard touchdown run with time winding down in the fourth, and Jack Schuh (4 of 10 passing for 37 yards, 12 carries for 81 yards) had a two-yard score for Mandan’s tallies.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): It took until the fourth quarter, but the Bismarck Demons finally scored their first touchdown of the 1972 campaign, and it was just enough for a 7-0 defeat of Dickinson Trinity. With 6:17 to go in the fourth, backup tailback Phil Meyer scored on a four-yard run to finish off a 70-yard scoring drive. Bismarck picked off Titans QB Tim Kessel several times in the remaining minutes of the fourth to earn their first victory against two losses and a scoreless tie.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bobby Layne threw for 15,710 yards from 1950-1958.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

