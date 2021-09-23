Morning Kickoff - Sept. 24, 2021

SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 24
College volleyball: Winona State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College cross country: U-Mary at Roy Griak Invitational, St. Paul, Minn.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: Roy Griak Invitational at St. Paul, Minn.; Mandan at Rapid City (S.D.) Invitational.
High school boys tennis: Legacy vs. Valley City, 11:30 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy vs. Fargo Davies, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
College football: Winona State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.
College volleyball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 11 a.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school cross country: R.M. Stoudt Invitational, 11 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
High school girls swimming: Minot Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian tournament.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
College golf: U-Mary Invitational.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Mandan
KLXX (1270 AM) – Hazen at Shiloh Christian
KDKT (1410 AM) – Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at New Salem-Almont
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8
CFL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Charlotte
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia
ESPNU — Brown at Harvard
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — Ryder Cup Day 1
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (taped)
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championship (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
1 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN - Toronto at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz and Nur-Sultan (ATP); Ostrava (WTA), Quarterfinals
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century rolled to its 12th straight volleyball win with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 win over Dickinson. A.J. Jacobs had 11 kills and 11 digs for the Patriots. Kelsey Glatt swung for 11 kills and Casey Reamann zipped in three aces. Madison Deibert pounded a match-best 15 kills for the Midgets.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tiffany George scored 19 points and Shannon Schmidt added 11 in Flasher’s 54-45 win over McIntosh, S.D. Karmen Ternes also was in double figures for the Bulldogs. McIntosh was topped by Kayla Kraft with 13 markers.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Peggy Bruhn of Capital Electric rolled a 191 to lead the way in the Women’s National League at Bismarck Bowling Lanes. Eloise Vietz took pinned the top series with a total of 505.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Five (baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing).
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 335-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: Josh.Dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com