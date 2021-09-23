 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff - Sept. 24, 2021

SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 24

College volleyball: Winona State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College cross country: U-Mary at Roy Griak Invitational, St. Paul, Minn.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.

High school cross country: Roy Griak Invitational at St. Paul, Minn.; Mandan at Rapid City (S.D.) Invitational.

High school boys tennis: Legacy vs. Valley City, 11:30 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy vs. Fargo Davies, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

College football: Winona State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

College volleyball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 11 a.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school cross country: R.M. Stoudt Invitational, 11 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.

High school girls swimming: Minot Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian tournament.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

College golf: U-Mary Invitational.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Mandan

KLXX (1270 AM) – Hazen at Shiloh Christian

KDKT (1410 AM) – Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at New Salem-Almont

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8

CFL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Charlotte

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia

ESPNU — Brown at Harvard

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ryder Cup Day 1

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championship (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

1 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN - Toronto at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz and Nur-Sultan (ATP); Ostrava (WTA), Quarterfinals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century rolled to its 12th straight volleyball win with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 win over Dickinson. A.J. Jacobs had 11 kills and 11 digs for the Patriots. Kelsey Glatt swung for 11 kills and Casey Reamann zipped in three aces. Madison Deibert pounded a match-best 15 kills for the Midgets.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tiffany George scored 19 points and Shannon Schmidt added 11 in Flasher’s 54-45 win over McIntosh, S.D. Karmen Ternes also was in double figures for the Bulldogs. McIntosh was topped by Kayla Kraft with 13 markers.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Peggy Bruhn of Capital Electric rolled a 191 to lead the way in the Women’s National League at Bismarck Bowling Lanes. Eloise Vietz took pinned the top series with a total of 505.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Five (baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing).

