Morning Kickoff - Sept. 24, 2020

1995 — Europe rallies to upset the United States and win the Ryder Cup, 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. Europe takes seven singles matches to win its first Ryder Cup since 1989.

1998 — The NBA, through its 86th day of the lockout, announces the cancellation of 24 exhibition games and indefinite postponement of the start of training camps.

2001 — Green Bay's 37-0 shutout of Washington ends the Redskins' NFL record of scoring in 231 consecutive road games.

2004 — The Atlanta Braves clinch their 13th consecutive division title, winning the NL East with an 8-7 victory over the Florida Marlins. The Braves' record streak of division championships began with the 1991 NL West title and excludes the 1994 strike-shortened season.

2006 — The Europeans turn the Ryder Cup into another rout, winning 18 1/2-9 1/2 and making history as the first European team to win three straight times.

2006 — Washington's Mark Brunell breaks the NFL record for most consecutive passes completed in a single game when he connects on his first 22 throws in a 31-15 win over the Houston Texans.