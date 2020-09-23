Morning Kickoff - Sept. 24, 2020

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 24
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school football: Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
High school boys tennis: Century at Williston, 3 p.m.
High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Minot Duals, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
High school football: Minot at Century, 1:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school cross country: Jamestown Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Triangular, 11 a.m.; Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Dickinson
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama-Birmingham at South Alabama
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at KT
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (5 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at L.A. Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4
NFL
7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): After losing the first game 26-24, it didn't take Napoleon long to recover. The Imperials took the next three sets 25-20, 25-8, 25-20 to claim a Class B volleyball victory over Strasburg-Zeeland on the road. Shenille Laber was Napoleon's offensive workhorse with 20 kills and two aces. Savanna Fetzer led the S-Z attack with a dozen kills.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Verna Owens rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 46-yard scoring pass to lead the University of Mary past Mayville State 47-21 in DAC-10 football at the Community Bowl. U-Mary came alive after trailing 21-17 at halftime. The Marauders took the lead for good on Mike Brunner's three-yard scoring run early in the third quarter.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Morley of Minot shot a final 68, matching his scores of the two previous days and enabling him to win the Arrowhead pro-am golf tournament at Rapid City, S.D. Morley's 204 earned a $1,500 first prize. He edged Wright Garrett of Albuquerque, N.M., by a stroke.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gary Anderson set the Minnesota Vikings’ single-season scoring record with 164 points in 1998.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Sept. 24
1950 — Philadelphia's Russ Craft has four interceptions to lead the Eagles in a 45-7 rout of the Chicago Cardinals. Chicago quarterback Jim Hardy sets an NFL record by throwing eight interceptions.
1953 — Rocky Marciano knocks out Rolando La Starza in the 11th round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain his world heavyweight title.
1967 — Jim Bakken of St. Louis Cardinals kicks an NFL-record seven field goals to give the Cardinals a 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1971 — The World Hockey Association announces its formation with 12 teams to start play in 1972.
1974 — Detroit's Al Kaline doubles down the right-field line off Dave McNally of Baltimore in the fourth inning for his 3,000th career hit.
1993 — Juniata's women's volleyball team ends Washington's NCAA-record winning streak at 59 matches.
1994 — Washington ends Miami's NCAA-record home winning streak at 58 with a 38-20 victory against the Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl.
1995 — Europe rallies to upset the United States and win the Ryder Cup, 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. Europe takes seven singles matches to win its first Ryder Cup since 1989.
1998 — The NBA, through its 86th day of the lockout, announces the cancellation of 24 exhibition games and indefinite postponement of the start of training camps.
2001 — Green Bay's 37-0 shutout of Washington ends the Redskins' NFL record of scoring in 231 consecutive road games.
2004 — The Atlanta Braves clinch their 13th consecutive division title, winning the NL East with an 8-7 victory over the Florida Marlins. The Braves' record streak of division championships began with the 1991 NL West title and excludes the 1994 strike-shortened season.
2006 — The Europeans turn the Ryder Cup into another rout, winning 18 1/2-9 1/2 and making history as the first European team to win three straight times.
2006 — Washington's Mark Brunell breaks the NFL record for most consecutive passes completed in a single game when he connects on his first 22 throws in a 31-15 win over the Houston Texans.
2006 — Brett Favre throws three TD passes in Green Bay's 31-24 at Detroit, giving him 402 for his career. He and Dan Marino are the only players with 400 or more.
2011 — Dwayne De Rosario scores the quickest hat trick in MLS history, leading D.C. United to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. De Rosario scores on a header in the 22nd minute, gets his second in the 27th and converts a free kick in the 31st.
2012 — Russell Wilson throws a disputed 24-yard touchdown to Golden Tate on the final play, and the Seattle Seahawks rally to beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12. Wilson scrambled from the pocket and threw to the corner of the end zone as the clock expired. Tate shoved Green Bay's Sam Shields out of the way, then wrestled with M.D. Jennings for possession. It's called a touchdown, and after a long review the ruling stands.
2013 — Skipper Jimmy Spithill and defending champion Oracle Team USA extend their winning streak to seven to force a winner-take-all America's Cup finale against Emirates Team New Zealand.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!