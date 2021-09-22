Morning Kickoff - Sept. 23, 2021

ESPN2 — Playoff: New York at Phoenix

10 YEARS AGO (2011): T.J Gunsch and Alec Rauhauser scored in the first half and Hunter Huff Towle tallied in the second as Century topped St. Mary’s 3-1 in West Region soccer. Goalies Mason Buchholz and Matt Cleary each had seven saves. The Saints’ goal came from Ben Weisbeck.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mike Peluso netted two goals and had an assist for the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. Peluso, a Bismarck High product, was playing in just his second preseason game in his fourth professional season. “It’s pretty cool,” Peluso said. “It’s something you can’t really explain in words.”

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mark Aide tossed two touchdown passes to Nick Striegel and one to Don Magstadt in Bismarck’s 28-6 victory over Mandan. Mike Mayer added a four-yard TD run for the Demons. Tom Tooley tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ron Crouse for Mandan’s fourth-quarter score.

Soccer balls were used.

