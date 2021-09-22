Morning Kickoff - Sept. 23, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 23
High school boys soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Williston, 4:15 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
College volleyball: Winona State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College cross country: U-Mary at Roy Griak Invitational, St. Paul, Minn.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: Roy Griak Invitational at St. Paul, Minn.; Mandan at Rapid City (S.D.) Invitational.
High school boys tennis: Legacy vs. Valley City, 11:30 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy vs. Fargo Davies, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
College football: Winona State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.
College volleyball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 11 a.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school cross country: R.M. Stoudt Invitational, 11 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
High school girls swimming: Minot Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian tournament.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Marshall at Appalachian State
ESPNU — Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1)
3 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego
6 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at L.A. Angels
NFL
7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Carolina at Houston
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS2 — Santa Lucia vs. Saprissa
9 p.m.
FS2 — Universitario vs. Motagua
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz and Nur-Sultan (ATP); Ostrava (WTA), Early Rounds
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Metz and Nur-Sultan (ATP); Ostrava (WTA), Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)
TENNIS — Metz and Nur-Sultan (ATP); Ostrava (WTA), Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)
TENNIS — Metz and Nur-Sultan (ATP); Ostrava (WTA), Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Dallas at Chicago
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: New York at Phoenix
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): T.J Gunsch and Alec Rauhauser scored in the first half and Hunter Huff Towle tallied in the second as Century topped St. Mary’s 3-1 in West Region soccer. Goalies Mason Buchholz and Matt Cleary each had seven saves. The Saints’ goal came from Ben Weisbeck.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mike Peluso netted two goals and had an assist for the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. Peluso, a Bismarck High product, was playing in just his second preseason game in his fourth professional season. “It’s pretty cool,” Peluso said. “It’s something you can’t really explain in words.”
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mark Aide tossed two touchdown passes to Nick Striegel and one to Don Magstadt in Bismarck’s 28-6 victory over Mandan. Mike Mayer added a four-yard TD run for the Demons. Tom Tooley tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ron Crouse for Mandan’s fourth-quarter score.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Soccer balls were used.
