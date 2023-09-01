SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 2

College football: University of Mary at Augustana, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m., Minneapolis; Drake at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State at Billings, Mont., 8 a.m.; University of Mary vs. Black Hills State at Billings, Mont., 4 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Iowa Central Invite: vs. Central CC-Columbus, 10 a.m.; vs. Hawkeye CC, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 4

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Miles, 5 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Augustana

2:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Eastern Washington at North Dakota State

3 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) and KBMR (1130 AM) – Drake at North Dakota

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead

MLB

6:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Virginia vs. Tennessee

BTN — Fresno State at Purdue

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Liberty

ESPN — Arizona State at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Southern Methodist

FOX — Colorado at Texas Christian

FS1 — Utah State at Iowa

PEACOCK — East Carolina at Michigan

2 p.m.

NFLN — Grambling State at Hampton

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Washington at North Dakota State

BTN — Towson at Maryland

CBS — Ohio State at Indiana

CBSSN — South Florida at Western Kentucky

ESPN — Massachusetts at Auburn

FOX — Rice at Texas

FS1 — Buffalo at Wisconsin

NBC — Tennessee State at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

MISCO SN – Drake at North Dakota

ESPNU — California at North Texas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington State at Colorado State

ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&M

FS1 — Texas-San Antonio at Houston

NFLN — Army at Louisiana-Monroe

6:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at South Carolina

BTN — Toledo at Illinois

CBS — Texas Tech at Wyoming

NBC — West Virginia at Penn State

7 p.m.

ESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane

9:15 p.m.

FS1 — Sam Houston State at Brigham Young

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Idaho State at San Diego State

ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Portland Classic

MLB

3 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Washington or L.A. Angels at Oakland

6 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Texas

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress)

TENNIS

10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

WNBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): In the final match of the BHS-CHS Invitational volleyball tournament, undefeated Fargo Shanley and Jamestown teams met and the Deacons emerged with the perfect record after, beating the Blue Jays 26-28, 28-26, 15-13 in the three-set match to finish with a 6-0 record. Defending state champion Century finished with a 6-1 record, with Jordyn Jossart leading the way with 34 kills.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Playing in an entertaining sudden-death overtime against St. Thomas, the University of Mary women’s soccer team got a 104th-minute goal from Beth Gartner to win 3-2. St. Thomas had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half, but Nicole Benedict scored both of the Marauders’ regulation goals, one in the first half, one in the second, to send the game to the extra session. Mary goalkeeper Kristin Werner made three saves in the overtime session and 13 overall for the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Holding Jamestown to just a single four-yard touchdown run by Russ Newman, St. Mary’s beat the Blue Jays 22-6 behind a stout defensive performance. The Saints got a one-yard touchdown run from Clem Clooten and a pair of touchdown passes from John Roberts, one a 73-yard strike to Jim McNulty and the other a 27-yard hit of Scott Schmidt. St. Mary’s held Jamestown to 182 total yards, 128 of which came in the second quarter.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jameis Winston set the NFL single-season record with seven pick-sixes thrown in 2019 for Tampa Bay.

