SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Sept. 19

College golf: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato Invitational.

High school girls golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

High school football: West Fargo at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Century at Minot Duals, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

High school football: Fargo Shanley at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

College cross country: Roy Griak Invitational, St. Paul, Minn.

College women’s soccer: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, 3 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Century at Grand Forks Central, Noon; Century at Grand Forks Red River, 3 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Rapid City (S.D.) Invitational; Roy Griak Invitational at St. Paul.

High school volleyball: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen

RADIO TODAY

MLB

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cincinnati

TV TODAY

MLB

5:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

Noon

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at New York, Game 2

8 p.m.

ESPN —Atlanta at Dallas, Game 2

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After a marathon outing at the Century Invitational golf tournament at Tom O’Leary golf course that included 29 putts, eight birdies, four weather stoppages and two bee stings, top Patriots golfer Annie Nelson returned to the clubhouse with a career-low 67 to lead the pack. Medalist honors for Nelson weren’t enough for the Patriots to overcome Dickinson for the win, as the Midgets carded a 335 to trip the Patriots by four strokes.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Century earned a pair of wins over Minot schools in boys tennis, beating Minot High 5-4 and Minot Ryan 9-0. In the sweep of Minot Ryan, the Patriots’ lone sweep came from John Roller and Greg Larson at No. 3 doubles, as they beat Ryan Hoffmann and Ryan Hatfield 6-0, 6-0. Century’s win against the Magicians came courtesy of a 2-1 advantage in three-set matches, as Mike Larson at No. 5 singles and Roller and Larson at No. 3 doubles came through with victories.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Elgin staved off a 65-yard scoring drive by Carson that ended two inches short of a first down on the 11-yard line to preserve an exciting 6-0 homecoming victory. Ross Dettmann ran in the only score of the game from 31 yards out on a counter run in the first quarter. Elgin had two potential touchdown passes slip off the fingertips of their wide receivers to keep the game close.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jim Rice set the major-league single-season record by grounding into 36 double plays in 1984.

