Morning Kickoff - Sept. 19, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 19
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.
Monday, Sept. 20
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Williston at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of North Dakota.
High school girls swimming: Mandan at Century, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto
NFL
3 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Arizona
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
Noon
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals
2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Monterey
BOXING
9 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights)
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Dutch Open
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Fortinet Championship
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Sanford Invitational (taped)
MLB
Noon
BSN – Minnesota at Toronto
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati
3 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas
6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
NFL
1 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
FOX —Minnesota at Arizona
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Dallas at L.A. Chargers
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals
WNBA
Noon
NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut
2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix
4 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Layne Johs had a 2-yard touchdown run and caught a 54-yard scoring strike from Ben Joliffe as No. 1 Bismarck beat No. 2 Century 27-19. Jared Fischer had two touchdown passes for the Patriots, both to Drew Wiseman.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brian Kimball sprinted for 152 yards on just nine carries in the University of Mary’s 42-3 rout of Huron. Jason Buono botted three field goals for the Maruders, including a 45-yarder.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jamestown College football coach Rollie Greeno calls this week’s opponent, Minnesota-Morris, “bigger, stronger and faster” than Black Hills, the team the Jimmies beat 22-6 last week. Greeno said his team, “probably will be outclassed, to be frank.”
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ottis Anderson is the Arizona Cardinals’ all-time leader with 7,999 rushing yards. Stump Mitchell is second on the list with 4,649 yards.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 335-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: Josh.Dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com