Morning Kickoff - Sept. 19, 2021

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 19

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.

Monday, Sept. 20

College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Williston at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of North Dakota.

High school girls swimming: Mandan at Century, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school volleyball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto

NFL

3 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Arizona

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

Noon

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Monterey

BOXING

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights)

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Dutch Open

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Fortinet Championship

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Sanford Invitational (taped)

MLB

Noon

BSN – Minnesota at Toronto

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

FOX —Minnesota at Arizona

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Dallas at L.A. Chargers

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals

WNBA

Noon

NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut

2 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix

4 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Layne Johs had a 2-yard touchdown run and caught a 54-yard scoring strike from Ben Joliffe as No. 1 Bismarck beat No. 2 Century 27-19. Jared Fischer had two touchdown passes for the Patriots, both to Drew Wiseman.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brian Kimball sprinted for 152 yards on just nine carries in the University of Mary’s 42-3 rout of Huron. Jason Buono botted three field goals for the Maruders, including a 45-yarder.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jamestown College football coach Rollie Greeno calls this week’s opponent, Minnesota-Morris, “bigger, stronger and faster” than Black Hills, the team the Jimmies beat 22-6 last week. Greeno said his team, “probably will be outclassed, to be frank.”

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ottis Anderson is the Arizona Cardinals’ all-time leader with 7,999 rushing yards. Stump Mitchell is second on the list with 4,649 yards.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 335-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: Josh.Dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

