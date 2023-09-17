SCHEDULE

Monday, Sept. 18

College golf: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato Invitational.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

College golf: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato Invitational.

High school girls golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

High school football: West Fargo at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Century at Minot Duals, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cincinnati

TV TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Kansas City

5:30 p.m.

BSN and FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati

9 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers or Colorado at San Diego (8:30 p.m.)

NFL

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina

7:15 p.m.

ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

Noon

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): It took overtime, but second-ranked Century outlasted third-ranked Fargo South 37-36. The Patriots earned the win on the second possession of overtime, as quarterback Dalton Feeney hit Landon Jochim with a seven-yard touchdown pass on second down and Dominic Neameyer converted the extra point to overcome the six-point lead of the Bruins. Junior running back James Johannesson ran for 276 yards on 39 carries for Fargo South, which Century’s Hunter Babeck nearly matched as he totaled 201 yards on 24 carries.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck High showed no mercy in a blowout boys soccer win over Mandan, beating the Braves 9-0. The Demons tallied three times and got the benefit of a Mandan own goal in the first half, then racked up five more tallies in the second half. Nathan Carpenter and Andy Foss were dominant, as Carpenter scored two goals and assisted on Foss’ lone tally, while Foss had two goals of his own along with a pair of assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A record time by runner Rich Karlgaard, along with second- and third-place finishes by teammates John Lange and Darrell Anderson, wasn’t enough for a win as the Mystics finished with 64 points, nine back of winning Worthington Junior College, the host team for the meet in Minnesota. (9/18)

TRIVIA ANSWER

Walter Johnson is the major-league career leader with 110 shutouts. Grover Alexander is second with 90.

