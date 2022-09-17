Morning Kickoff - Sept. 18, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 18

College women’s soccer: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, Noon, Bowl.

College women’s tennis: University of Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.

Monday, Sept. 19

College golf: Marauder Tournament, 9 a.m., Hawktree Golf Course.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

College golf: Marauder Tournament, 9 a.m., Hawktree Golf Course.

High school boys soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Century, 3:30 p.m., Sertoma; Minot at Mandan, 4 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Standing Rock, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

NFL

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago at Green Bay

TV TODAY

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Italian Open

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Portland Classic, Final Round

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Fortinet Championship

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Sanford International (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

12:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland

MLBN — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at L.A. Angels or San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

NFL

Noon

CBS —New England at Pittsburgh

FOX — Washington at Detroit

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Dallas

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Craig Bagnell threw nearly 50 passes, completing 30 of them, for a career-high 407 yards passing in a 31-25 win by the University of Mary over Augustana. Bagnell completed touchdown passes to Tyler Steffan (two), D.J. Young and Elby Pope in the win. Steffan caught 10 passes for 154 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century knocked off top-ranked Fargo South 12-6 thanks to a stingy defensive effort. Century held Fargo South to 53 yards rushing. Seth Helgeson had 115 yards rushing for the Patriots, who got a pair of touchdown runs from Andy Miller in the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s prevailed over Dickinson 7-3 in a defensive grinder. St. Mary’s got a touchdown on a 35-yard pass from John Roberts to Steve McDonald on their first drive of the game. Dickinson scored on a 32-yard field goal by Francis Feininger. The Sainst were outgained 227-115. Dickinson had the ball within St. Mary’s 15-yard line three times in the final four minutes, but each time St. Mary’s was able to hold off the Midgets.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Green Bay Packers lead the all-time series with the Chicago Bears 102-94-6.

