SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 17

College women’s soccer: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus.

Monday, Sept. 18

College golf: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato Invitational.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

College golf: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato Invitational.

High school girls golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

11 a.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship

Noon

NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

1 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Marquette

2 p.m.

ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Sanford International

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Fortinet Championship

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Toronto or Texas at Cleveland

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Seattle or San Diego at Oakland (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona

NFL

Noon

CBS — Kansas City at Jacksonville

FOX —Green Bay at Atlanta

3:25 p.m.

CBS — N.Y. Jets at Dallas

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at New England

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Noon

ESPN — Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2

2 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck State went 2-0 in the Rochester Volleyball Invite, sweeping Minnesota West and Harper College 3-0 apiece. Kelsey Glatt and Leslie Beaudoin had 20 kills each between the two games as the Mystics won all six sets by at least five points. Madi Deibert got the job done on offense and defense, racking up six kills against Minnesota West and 30 digs, along with four aces, between the two games.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Despite giving the West-leading Patriots all they could handle, Mandan fell 3-0 to the Patriots in a conference volleyball match, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16. The Braves built leads of 17-12 and 22-18 in set two, but a pair of kills from Kristen Hokenstad over Mandan’s block cued an 8-2 run for the Patriots to claim the set win and a 2-0 lead in the match, and Mandan never recovered. After struggling to put Mandan away, Century jumped to an 8-1 lead in set three and never looked back.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The team of Joan Nelson, Marcia Donlin, Dorothy Peterson, Evelyn Ledebuhr and Irene Anderson took first place in the Riverwood Golf Ladies League by winning 30 1/2 games of a possible 50. Anderson won nine of ten matches to earn a special league prize.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Emmitt Smith holds the NFL career record with 164 rushing touchdowns.

