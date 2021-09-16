Morning Kickoff - Sept. 17, 2021

SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 17
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Dakota County TC, Iowa Central CC, Wahpeton.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Mandan at Williston, 4 p.m.
High school cross country: Becki Wells Invitational, 11 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.
High school football: West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Bowman County, 7 p.m.
High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club; Shiloh Christian at regional tournament.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Corpus Christi IceRays, 8:15 p.m., Blaine, Minn.
Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7 p.m., Event Center.
Saturday, Sept. 18
College football: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.; North Dakota State at Towson, 5 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Iowa Lakes CC, North Iowa Area CC, Wahpeton.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 11 a.m.
High school cross country: Shiloh Christian Invitational, McDowell Dam.
High school girls swimming: Fargo South at Mandan, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 2:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Valley City tournament.
Marathon: Bismarck Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Cottonwood Park (start/finish line).
NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Springfield Jr. Blues, 3:45 p.m., Blaine, Minn.
Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7 p.m., Event Center.
Sunday, Sept. 19
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Minot
KLXX (1270 AM) – West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck
KDKT (1410 AM) – New Salem-Almont at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Food City 300
CFL
8:45 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Toronto at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Central Florida at Louisville
8 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Dutch Open
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Cambia Portland Classic
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Fortinet Championship
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Sanford Invitational (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Toronto
6 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
9 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (games joined in progress)
TENNIS
4, 5, 10 and 11 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
WNBA
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana
7 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
9 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Payton Borud had 25 assists and one block in Bismarck State College’s 3-0 sweep of Dawson Community College. Kristin Hill and Markie Henry had seven and six kills respectively for the Mystics.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Funnon Barker hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jack Schuh for the game’s lone touchdown in a 6-2 victory over Jamestown. Mandan held Jamestown to 112 yards of offense. Justin Fleck carried 17 times for 51 of Mandan’s 158 yards.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bud Grant won’t say who the Vikings starting quarterback is going to be, yet. Norm Snead, Gary Cuozzo and Bobby Lee remain in contention for the starting spot.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tiki Barber is the New York Giants’ career rushing leader with 10, 449 yards. Rodney Hampton is second on the list with 6,897.
