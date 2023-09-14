SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 15

High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo North, 7 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State vs. Northeast CC at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Des Moines Area at Wahpeton, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.

High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club.

High school boys tennis: Century at West Fargo, Noon; Century vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 4 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo North, 11:30 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley at Fargo, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Williston at Century, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Shreveport at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.

Saturday, Sept. 16

College football: North Dakota at Boise State, 11 a.m.; Central Arkansas at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.

College volleyball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State vs. Iowa Lakes at Wahpeton, 9 a.m.; Bismarck State vs. Iowa Central at Wahpeton, 12:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus.

High school cross country: Anderson-Stavn Invitational, 1 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 3 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls swimming: Williston Invitational, Noon.

High school volleyball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Valley City tournament.

High school boys tennis: Century, Legacy, Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne Invitational, 9 a.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Bismarck at Chippewa, 3:15 p.m., Super Rink Rink 4, Blaine, Minn.

RADIO TODAY

NAHL

2 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Shreveport vs. Bismarck

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at Legacy

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – White Shield at Center-Stanton

KLXX (1270 AM) - Bowman County at Shiloh Christian

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Army at Texas-San Antonio

FS1 — Virginia at Maryland

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Air Force

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Sanford International

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Fortinet Championship

MLB

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at Miami

6 p.m.

BSN - Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

6:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis

9 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Seattle or Chicago Cubs at Arizona (8:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland

4 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals

WNBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at New York

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Dallas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): In a triangular swimming meet, Century beat Jamestown 123-63 and Bismarck High 122-61 and Jamestown beat Bismarck 113-70. Dani Bergeson was a four-event winner for the Patriots, running leadoff for the Patriots’ winning 200 medley and 400 free relays and winning the 100 back and 200 free races as an individual.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck improved to 5-1 in the boys soccer season by beating Fargo North 3-1. The Demons win was led by Phil Niemann, who scored a goal and assisted on the other two tallies his teammates finished. Chad Rosen also had a goal and an assist for Bismarck.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s sputtering offense kicked into gear in a big way, as the Demons rambled out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter that led into an eventual 54-0 blowout of Minot Ryan. Bismarck had been shut out in its first two contests of the season before finally getting its wishbone offense to work the way it wanted it to. Bismarck’s Brad Binegar ran in two touchdowns and housed a 20-yard interception for three total scores on the day.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mariano Rivera holds the major league career record with 652 saves.

