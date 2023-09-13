SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 14

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 4 p.m., O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot North at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Bismarck at Odessa, 7:30 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 15

High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo North, 7 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State vs. Northeast CC at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Des Moines Area at Wahpeton, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.

High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club.

High school boys tennis: Century at West Fargo, Noon; Century vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 4 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo North, 11:30 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley at Fargo, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Williston at Century, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Shreveport at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

NFL

7:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Philadelphia

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Bush's Beans 200

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at Memphis

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Fortinet Championship

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Cincinnati at Detroit or Washington at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN - Arizona at N.Y. Mets or Miami at Milwaukee (1 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FOX — N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Tampa Bay at Baltimore

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Hunter Johnson and Cole Olson led a Bismarck High domination of Mandan on the soccer pitch, as the Demons beat the Braves 7-0. Johnson and Olson had a pair of goals apiece, while Willi Ulness had a goal and two assists and Nash Binegar had a goal and an assist as well. Bismarck’s Derek Wachter had five saves in the shutout, while Peter Liffrig made nine saves in the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Led by a first-place finish from Travis Bussey, the University of Mary’s men’s cross country team took first place at the Bemidji State Invitational. The Marauders’ men’s team tallied 25 points, besting their hosts by 26 points as George Anderson, third, and Joey Barnett, fifth, also finished in the top five of runners. On the women’s side, the Marauders finished third in a race highlighted by a third-place finish from Paula Stromme.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Making a quick return from a broken leg, all-West Region running back Craig Hessinger returned and helped lead St. Mary’s to a 26-7 win over Dickinson. A one-yard first-quarter run by John Roberts broke a Dickinson defensive shutout streak cold in its tracks, and Tim Hall, Clem Clooten and Tim Haas all registered touchdowns for the Saints as they racked up a 26-0 lead before allowing a late touchdown to the Midgets.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fran Tarkenton is the NFL's career leader in most times sacked with 570. Tom Brady is second on the list with 565.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com