Morning Kickoff - Sept. 11, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 11

College women’s soccer: Minnesota-Duluth at University of Mary, Noon, Bowl.

Monday, Sept. 12

College golf: University of Mary at Bemidji State tournament.

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

College golf: University of Mary at Bemidji State tournament.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Williston at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, Tom O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Wilton-Wing, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

NFL

3 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) and KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

1 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2

2 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike King of the Baggers

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Monterey

USA — NASCAR Cup Hollywood Casino 400

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ascension Charity Classic

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Atlanta at Seattle (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

FOX — San Francisco at Chicago

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Arizona

FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, Doubles Championship

3 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Championship

WNBA FINALS

2 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A pair of University of Mary football players were honored by the NSIC after outstanding performances against Concordia-St. Paul. Safety Scott Maldonado was named defensive player of the week after making a conference-high 19 tackles, collecting an interception on Concordia’s first drive of the game, and locking in the win by knocking down a Hail Mary pass attempt on the final play. Tyler Ryan, Mary’s punter-kicker, was named special teams player of the week after placing each of his six punts inside of Concordia’s 20-yard line, making a 24-yard field goal, and hitting all three of his extra point attempts.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century earned a tough 3-1 win (15-2, 15-5, 7-15, 15-6) over Minot in volleyball. Jessica Mowder of the Patriots had 10 kills to lead the game, with Sara Korte of the Patriots and Heather Lizotte of Minot having nine kills apiece. Both teams blocked extremely well; Ashley Linnertz (six) and and Lizotte (five) terrorized Century while the Patriots featured a block led by Korte (four), Gillian Gervais (two), and Cydney Froelich (two).

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High avenged a one-point loss to Dickinson in the 1972 cross country season opener with a 43-50 victory over Dickinson at Dickinson’s home invitational. Lyle Witham of Minot won medalist honors with a 13:14 time, with Dickinson’s Dennis Feldman taking second among the 50-some racers. Three Bismarck runners finished in the top ten, with Darrell Anderson leading the winning team with a third-place finish, Brian Beattie following his teammate closely in fourth, and John Metropolos took eighth. Rounding out Bismarck’s outing were 12th-place Brad King and 16th-place David Anderson.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 121 games, the Green Bay Packers hold a 63-55-3 series lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com