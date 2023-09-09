SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 10

College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Central Missouri at Mankato, Minn., 11 a.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana.

Monday, Sept. 11

College volleyball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Bemidji State Invitational.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College golf: U-Mary at Bemidji State Invitational.

High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park

High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary; Legacy at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school volleyball: Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian.

High school girls swimming: Dickinson at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Mets at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

Noon

NBC — FIM MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix

2 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

USA — NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Penn State at Louisville

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Horizon Irish Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ascension Charity Classic

MLB

1 p.m.

BSN – M.Y. Mets at Minnesota

MLBN — San Diego at Houston or Miami at Philadelphia (Noon)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at L.A. Angels or Arizona at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco

NFL

Noon

CBS —Tampa Bay at Minnesota

FOX — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Philadelphia at New England

FOX — Green Bay at Chicago

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at NY Giants

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, Doubles Championship

3 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Championship

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

Noon

CBSSN — Chicago at Connecticut

NBATV — Washington at New York

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After struggling to finish off wins in the season-opening volleyball crossover tournament against the East, Bismarck High righted the ship somewhat with a 3-0 sweep of Mandan, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22. The Demons did much of their game-winning damage on long runs, winning the final nine points in set one and eight of the final nine in set two before making a comeback in set three on an 8-1 run. Natalee Todd led Bismarck with 15 kills, four of which came in the game one and two runs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Big nights from Cydney Froelich and Ang Horner led Century past Beulah 3-1 in high school volleyball action. Froelich collected 21 kills and Horner had 32 assists as the Patriots beat the Miners 25-15, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19. Beulah’s star Nicole Henke was a problem all night, tallying seven kills and seven blocks in the loss.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Eight turnovers ground Bismarck Junior College’s offense to a halt, as the squad lost a 14-6 decision to Fergus Falls Junior College. Larry Paul scored Bismarck’s lone touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run in the first quarter. Jeff Gaffney ran in a 30-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter for one Fergus Falls touchdown and Mike Wicker caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tim Risbrudt in the fourth quarter one play after the Spartans took over on offense after another fumble.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 56 meetings between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota leads the all-time series 33-23.

