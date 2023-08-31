Friday, Sept. 1College volleyball: University of Mary at Montana State-Billings, 10 a.m.; University of Mary vs. Lubbock Christian (Texas) at Billings, Mont., 2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Iowa Central Invite: vs. Neosho County CC, 5:30 p.m.; vs. Illinois Central, 7:15 p.m.

High school football: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Rusty Bucket, 6 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2College football: U-Mary at Augustana, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m., Minneapolis; Drake at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State at Billings, Mont., 8 a.m.; University of Mary vs. Black Hills State at Billings, Mont., 4 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Iowa Central Invite: vs. Central CC-Columbus, 10 a.m.; vs. Hawkeye CC, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beach at New Salem-Almont

KFYR (550 AM) and KLXX (1270 AM) – Century at Mandan

MLB

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Central Michigan at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Stanford at Hawaii

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Omega European Masters

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Portland Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

BSN – Texas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at Arizona (8:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

WNBA

7 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at New York

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by a three-touchdown game by sophomore quarterback Dalton Feeney, two through the air and one on the ground, Century blew out Fargo Davies 46-7. The Patriots ran up a 28-0 halftime lead in their first game since losing the state championship game to Bismarck last season. Landon Jochim and Preston Romfo caught Feeney’s touchdown passes, while Feeney, Sam Solberg, Hunter Babeck and Zach Sweep ran for touchdowns. Dominic Neameyer kicked a 19-yard field goal for the Patriots as well.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After a move to forward, Century’s Gareth Fyfe had the game of his life against Mandan, blowing past the Braves for a first-half hat trick as the Patriots built a 5-0 halftime lead on the way to a 9-0 final result. Tanner Glatt had a goal and an assist, as did Alan Jechort, and Dana Roller had two goals for the Patriots.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Though a 36 by runner-up Dave Rausch beat him out for medalist honors, 17-year-old Brian Brevig put together a pair of 38s to win the 16-18-year-old boys division of the Junior All-City Golf Tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Other winners in the tournament included Kyle Alfeldt in the 13-15-year-old boys division, John Buck in the 10-12-year-old division, and Sheila Thakor in the girls 13-and-under division.

