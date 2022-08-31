Morning Kickoff - Sept. 1, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 1

High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 8:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., Sertoma.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan at Dickinson Duals, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Arkansas-Monticello, 11:30 a.m., and Pittsburg State, 4:30 p.m., at Pittsburg, Kan.; Bismarck State vs. Lincoln Land CC, 5:45 p.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa; Bismarck State College at Fort Scott CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Emporia State at U-Mary, 3 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school football: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, 11 a.m., Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

Saturday, Sept. 3

College football: North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Wayne State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. New Mexico Highlands, 9 a.m., and Cameron, 2 p.m., at Pittsburg, Kan.; Bismarck State College vs. Illinois Central, 10 a.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa; Bismarck State College vs. Iowa Central CC, 11:45 a.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Sunday, Sept. 4

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — Richmond at Brisbane

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Alabama A&M at Alabama-Birmingham

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri

FOX — Penn State at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — New Mexico State at Minnesota

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona State

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno State

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Made in Himmerland

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Dana Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Seattle at Detroit

3 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets or Oakland at Washington

6 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Boston or Colorado at Atlanta (6:20 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Arizona or Colorado at Atlanta (joined in progress)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Second Round

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): An underdog St. Mary’s volleyball squad got off to a blazing start thanks to the first day of the BHS-CHS Invitational. The Saints started their year off by upsetting defending state champion Grand Forks Red River 2-1 in three sets (25-22, 25-22, 10-15), followed it with a 3-0 win over Wahpeton (25-23, 25-20, 16-14), and closed out their first day by beating Devils Lake 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 15-7). Mary Roller had 29 kills for the Saints on day one of the tournament, while Katelyn Schaffner had 16 kills and 10 digs.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary’s men’s and women’s cross country teams were both ranked in the top 20 of the 2002 preseason NAIA polls. The women’s team started the year ranked 13th, while the men’s team started with the No. 16 spot. Minot State was the top men’s team in the poll and Black Hills State was ranked sixth. The lone other DAC-10 team in the top 25 in the women’s poll is Blake Hills State, who was ranked third.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Leroy Fischer took first place in the softball throw for 10- to 12-year-olds with a hurl of 178.6 feet at the national Special Olympics track meet. Judy Monzelowsky, also of Bismarck, earned a bronze medal in the 19-and-over high jump by leaping three feet, seven inches. The lone other North Dakota medalist was Becky Nelson of New Rockford, who took home gold in the 10- to 12-year-old division of the standing long jump with a leap of five feet, 10 and one-half inches.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ted Williams is the major-league career on-base percentage leader at .481. Babe Ruth is second on the list at .473.

