Morning Kickoff - Oct. 9, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Oct. 9

College hockey: Minnesota at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College women’s soccer: Augustana at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.

Monday, Oct. 10

College golf: U-Mary at Sioux Falls tournament, 9 a.m.

College volleyball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

College golf: U-Mary at Sioux Falls tournament, 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

8:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Chicago at Minnesota

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Cincinnati at Baltimore

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Constellation

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Seattle at Toronto (if necessary)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: San Diego at N.Y. Mets (if necessary)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 3: Philadelphia at St. Louis (if necessary)

NFL

8:30 a.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay, London

Noon

CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

FOX — Chicago at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at L.A. Rams

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ali Hasche had 10 kills, Hannah Larson had eight, and Shay Bense dished out 26 assists in a Century 3-0 sweep of Minot in volleyball. Hasche and Larson combined for five blocks as well. Mikalie Wax had five aces for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): After head coach Collins Sanders left to pursue opportunities in other indoor football leagues, the Bismarck Roughriders hired local football coach Chris Clements as Sanders’ replacement. At the time, Clements was in his fifth season on the University of Mary staff and was coaching the team’s outside linebackers. Clements remained with the Marauders through their season before taking the reins full-time.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College shared the Mon-Dak conference title with UND-Williston, as they both earned four points in the conference championship match. NDSU-Bottineau was third with three points, and Dawson finished fourth with zero points. Larry Erickson got his team two points for a second-place finish in singles, falling to NDSU-Bottineau’s Nick Hehr 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match. Maski Yasue and Dwain Nell split their doubles matches to earn two points out of pairs play.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Andy Pettitte is the MLB career leader with 19 postseason wins. John Smoltz is second with 15.

