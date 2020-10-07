Morning Kickoff - Oct. 8, 2020

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 8
High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 4 West Jamestown vs. No. 1 East Grand Forks Central, 10 a.m.; No. 3 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 2 West Minot, 10 a.m.; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 1 West Legacy, 10 a.m.; No. 2 Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Century, 10 a.m.
High school girls swimming: Legacy vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 9:45 p.m.
High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo South High School, semifinals: No. 2 West Century vs. No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne, Noon; No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 2 East West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.
High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks.
High school football: Shiloh at Heart River, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo South High School: third place (11 a.m.); championship (1:15 p.m.).
High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks.
High school cross country: WDA Meet, McDowell Dam, Bismarck.
High school football: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Mandan vs. Century, 11 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Waldorf (Iowa), at Albert Lea, Minn., 4 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) and KDKT (1410 AM) – Killdeer at Dickinson Trinity
NFL
7:20 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Chicago
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour BMW PGA Championship
Noon
GOLF — LPGA KPMG Women's PGA Championship
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Shriners Hospitals For Children Open
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at LG
MLB POSTSEASON
1:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Atlanta, Game 3
2:35 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4 (if necessary)
6:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4
8:08 p.m.
MLBN — National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3
NFL
7:20 p.m.
FOX and NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals
8 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Women's Semifinals
10 a.m.
NBC — French Open, Women's Semifinals
NBCSN — French Open, Women's Semifinals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): North Dakota State head coach Craig Bohl said freshman quarterback Brock Jensen will start on Saturday at Youngstown State. Jensen suffered a sprained toe or turf toe against Western Illinois last weekend but has been practicing this week. Jensen threw for 239 yards and scored on a 1-yard run for the Bison last week.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Mandan Braves defeated the Williston Coyotes in a dual swimming meet at the Community Center in Mandan. The unbeaten Braves improved to 10-0 with a 132-54 win over Williston. double winners for Mandan were Linzey Bachmeier in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Jenny Bachmeier in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, Kristen Fiest in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Konkel ran for two touchdowns and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Steve Hovet as Watford City defeated Bowman 22-0 on the gridiron. The victory was the 15th without a loss for Watford City.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last school to repeat as North Dakota boys soccer champion was Bismarck Century. The Patriots won three consecutive state titles from 2011 to 2013.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Oct. 8
1933 — Cliff Battles of the Boston Redskins becomes the first NFL player to gain more than 200 yards rushing with 215 yards in a 21-20 win over the New York Giants.
1949 — Walt Pastuszak has five of Brown's 11 interceptions in a 46-0 rout of Rhode Island.
1950 — Bill Grimes of the Green Bay Packers gains 167 yards on 10 carries in a 44-31 loss to the New York Yankees.
1956 — Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitches the only perfect game in World Series history, a 2-0 triumph over Brooklyn.
1966 — Jerry DePoyster of Wyoming becomes the first player in college football history to hit three field goals of 50 yards or more in a single game. DePoyster connects on two 54-yard tries and a 52-yard attempt as the Cowboys beat Utah 40-7.
1961 — Green Bay's Paul Hornung scores 33 points, with four touchdowns, six extra points and a field goal, to lead the Packers to a 45-7 rout of the Baltimore Colts.
1977 — Seventh-ranked No. 7 Alabama beats No. 1 Southern Cal 21-20 in Los Angeles. USC fullback Lynn Cain scores with 38 seconds remaining but the two-point attempt fails.
1992 — Doug Smail scores a pair of goals as the expansion Ottawa Senators rock the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 — the first regular-season NHL game by an Ottawa franchise in 58 years.
1993 — The Anaheim Mighty Ducks, before 17,174 at the Arrowhead Pond, lose 7-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in their first NHL game.
1997 — Adam Oates reaches the 1,000-point mark with three goals and two assists as the Washington Capitals post a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders.
2005 — Baylor wins a Big 12 road game for the first time in the league's 10-year history, beating Iowa State 23-13. The Bears had been 0-37 on the road in the Big 12 Conference.
2006 — Randy Moss' 22-yard TD catch between two defenders 51 seconds before halftime is the Oakland receiver's 100th touchdown reception. He's becomes the seventh receiver in NFL history with 100 TD catches.
2011 — Howard scores all its points in the fourth quarter, including 16 in the final 1:27 to beat 29-28 Florida A&M. Parker Munoz caps the improbable comeback by hitting a 21-yard field goal with 4 seconds left following FAMU's Damien Fleming fumble on the 28-yard line.
2015 — Tampa Bay's Jason Garrison scores his second goal of the game at 2:17 of the extra period to lead the Lightning past the Philadelphia Flyers in the first 3-on-3 overtime game in NHL history. Tampa Bay's Ben Bishop denies a pair of penalty shot attempts — by Claude Giroux in the first period and Scott Laughton in overtime. Bishop is the fifth goaltender in history to face multiple penalty shots in the same game as well as the first to face a penalty shot in overtime.
2016 — Will Worth and Navy stuns No. 6 Houston, romping to a 46-40 victory. Worth runs for 115 yards and throws two scoring passes for the Midshipmen. Navy hadn't beaten a Top 10 team since 1984, when it topped then-No. 2 South Carolina in Annapolis.
2017 — Aaron Rodgers throws a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in another thriller nine months after the Packers' divisional playoff victory on the same field. Rodgers caps a 75-yard drive in just 1:02, going toward the same end zone as in the playoff game.
2018 — Drew Brees' 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith makes him the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing and sends the New Orleans Saints well on their way to a lopsided 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins. Brees enters the game needing 201 yards to eclipse Peyton Manning's previous mark of 71,940 yards. He finishes 26 of 29 for 363 yards and three touchdowns.
