Morning Kickoff - Oct. 29, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Oct. 29

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana State, 8:30 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Arizona State at Las Vegas, 9:07 p.m.

College football: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school football: Class B 11-man quarterfinals: Shiloh at Beulah, 2 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Dickinson Invitational.

High school volleyball: Williston at St. Mary’s, 2:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Illinois State at North Dakota State

3 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Abilene Christian at North Dakota

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Shiloh Christian at Beulah

NAHL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot

COLLEGE HOCKEY

9 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – North Dakota vs. Arizona State

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ESPN — Texas Christian at West Virginia

ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

FOX — Ohio State at Penn State

FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa State

2:30 p.m.

ABC – Illinois State at North Dakota State

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

3 p.m.

MIDCO SN2 – Abilene Christian at North Dakota

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Nebraska

CBS — Florida at Georgia

ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa

FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

FS1 — Oregon at California

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan State at Michigan

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

FS1 — San Diego State at Fresno State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

9 p.m.

MIDCO – North Dakota vs. Arizona State

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Bermuda Championship

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Detroit

WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century swept Bismarck in a West Region volleyball match. Hannah Larson and Ali Hasche were the game leaders in kills, with 13 and 10 apiece, respectively. Bismarck was led by Ashlee Hilzendeger’s eight point-enders.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Dickinson claimed both the boys and girls West Region cross country titles. On the boys side, the Midgets edged Minot by four points (46-50), with Mandan coming in third (60). On the girls side, Dickinson dominated with an 18 while Century and Bismarck fell well back with an 86 and 87, respectively. James Schanandore of Mandan had the highest finish on the boys side (third, 16:37.90). Julia Geigle of Century (fourth, 15:11.81) and Cassie Blazer of Mandan (sixth, 15:25.03) prevented Dickinson’s attempt for a perfect 15.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): At Ten Spot Lanes, Vic Schlacht of the Keglers had the high individual score in Mandan with a 257. Schlacht was beaten out by teammate Ron Wenaas for high series with a 783 across four games. In other action at Ten Spot, Pallie Ressler of the Mixed Couples League had a 209, while Ted Ressler had high series with a 567 to put the family team on top. Pallie Ressler also earned another weekly title, this time in the NoDak League, where she had top spot in both single-game and series play with a 204 game and a 518 set.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Whitey Ford holds the record for most World Series wins with 10.

