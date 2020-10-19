Morning Kickoff - Oct. 20, 2020

TRIVIA ANSWER

Drew Brees hold the NFL career record with 281.2 yards passing per game. Andrew Luck is second on the list with 275.2 yards per game.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

Oct. 20

1923 — Zev, winner of the 1923 Kentucky Derby, beats England's Papyrus, winner of the 1923 Epsom Derby, in a $100,000 match race at Belmont Park. The race, the International Special, marks the first time an English champion is sent to the U.S. to race. The race is so popular that it is broadcast on the radio, a first.

1944 — Michigan State and Maryland attempt one pass, the fewest in college football history. The Terrapins threw the pass, while the Spartans did not attempt a pass and Michigan State wins the game 8-0 in College Park, Md.

1963 — Clem Daniels of the Oakland Raiders rushes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-26 victory over the New York Jets.

1972 — The Buffalo Braves score an NBA record 58 points in the fourth quarter, but still lose to the Celtics at Boston Garden, 126-118.

1976 — The Philadelphia 76ers acquire Julius Erving from the New York Nets for $3 million.