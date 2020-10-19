Morning Kickoff - Oct. 20, 2020

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Oct. 20
High school girls swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
High school football: Century vs. Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Stanley, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Williston, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 1:15 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 6 p.m.
High school cross country: State Meet, Jamestown.
High school football playoffs: Class A, first round, Kenmare at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Dwyer Field.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Oct. 25
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Watford City at Beulah
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at KT
MLB
7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): There were times when yardage statistics became almost meaningless in Mandan's wild 62-32 football over Dickinson at Faris Field. But there was a number both teams that both teams needed -- the one in the win column. Mandan's win puts the Braves in the Class AAA playoffs for the first time in four years. Mandan quarterback Devin Coyle efficiently led the Braves to nine touchdowns and 508 yards total offense. He threw five TD passes. Running back Billy Binstock pitched in 159 yards on 21 carries and scored four six-pointers.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Duane Carlson, a prominent figure in Minot High School sports history, has died at age 82. Carlson was Minot High's head football coach for 18 seasons and activities director for 17 years before retiring in 1983. The school's football stadium is named in his honor.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck will be among the contenders at the state high school cross country meet, scheduled for this weekend at Riverwood Golf Course. The Demons, the 1968 champions, will be attempting to unseat defending champion Jamestown. Leading BHS will be Dave Carlson, Kevin Kiemele, Brian Guler and Paul Puffe. Kiemele's status is in doubt due to an ailing thigh muscle.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Drew Brees hold the NFL career record with 281.2 yards passing per game. Andrew Luck is second on the list with 275.2 yards per game.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Oct. 20
1923 — Zev, winner of the 1923 Kentucky Derby, beats England's Papyrus, winner of the 1923 Epsom Derby, in a $100,000 match race at Belmont Park. The race, the International Special, marks the first time an English champion is sent to the U.S. to race. The race is so popular that it is broadcast on the radio, a first.
1944 — Michigan State and Maryland attempt one pass, the fewest in college football history. The Terrapins threw the pass, while the Spartans did not attempt a pass and Michigan State wins the game 8-0 in College Park, Md.
1963 — Clem Daniels of the Oakland Raiders rushes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-26 victory over the New York Jets.
1972 — The Buffalo Braves score an NBA record 58 points in the fourth quarter, but still lose to the Celtics at Boston Garden, 126-118.
1976 — The Philadelphia 76ers acquire Julius Erving from the New York Nets for $3 million.
1979 — John Tate beats Gerrie Coetzee in a 15-round decision in Pretoria, South Africa, to win the vacant WBA heavyweight title.
1984 — Rueben Mayes of Washington State rushes for 216 yards and scores four touchdowns to overcome a 28-7 halftime deficit and lead the Cougars to a 49-42 victory over Stanford.
1990 — The Cincinnati Reds complete one of the biggest upsets in baseball history, beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 to win the World Series in four games.
1994 — George McCandless, 83, becomes the oldest harness driver to win a pari-mutuel race when he guides Kehm's Scooter to victory in the fourth race at Freehold (N.J.) Raceway.
2004 — Just three outs from getting swept in the AL championship series three nights earlier, the Boston Red Sox finally beat the New York Yankees, winning Game 7 in a 10-3 shocker to become the first major league team to overcome a 3-0 postseason series deficit.
2007 — Matt Forte sets a Conference USA rushing record with 342 yards on 38 attempts, including a 9-yard run in overtime to lead Tulane to a 41-34 victory. Forte set the conference record in regulation, finishing with 327 yards.
2010 — Vancouver enforcer Rick Rypien is suspended indefinitely, pending a hearing, for grabbing a fan in the Canucks' loss in Minnesota on Oct. 19. The NHL later sentences Rypien to a six-game suspension.
2012 — Kasey Carrier of New Mexico sets a Mountain West Conference record 338 yards rushing and has three TDs in a 28-23 loss to Air Force.
2016 — Nneka Ogwumike's short jumper with 3.1 seconds left gives the Los Angeles Sparks a 77-76 victory over the defending champion Minnesota Lynx for their first title in 14 years in the deciding game of the WNBA Finals.
2018 — Earlham sets a Division III record for consecutive losses with 51 with a 64-20 loss to Franklin. Earlham, which hasn't won since 2013, breaks the 38-year record held by Macalester College of Minnesota.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!