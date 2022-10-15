Morning Kickoff - Oct. 16, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Oct. 16

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

College golf: U-Mary men at Newman (Kan.) tournament, 8 a.m.; U-Mary women at Midwest Classic Tournament, Maryville, Mo., 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

College men’s golf: U-Mary at Newman (Kan.) tournament, 8 a.m.

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Maryville, Mo.

High school volleyball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Miami

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Jets at Green Bay

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Philadelphia

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR South Point 400

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon

ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champion SAS Championship

MLB

2 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (if necessary)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (if necessary)

6 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 5 (if necessary)

NFL

Noon

CBS — Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX – Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century returned to state to defend its boys soccer title with a flourish, scoring 26 seconds into their 3-1 defeat of Bismarck High in the West Region championship game. Brandon Eckroth was credited with the goal and was assisted by Dominic Neameyer, who scored Century’s third goal of the game to restore their two-goal lead on the Demons. Alec Rauhauser scored Century’s second goal of the game and was assisted by Eckroth and assisted on Neameyer’s separation tally. Derek Weninger scored Bismarck High’s only goal. Todd Kessler made 16 saves for the Demons and Mason Buchholz made five for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan took first place at the Jamestown Eagles Invitational, beating second-place Valley City 42-66 on the boys side. The Braves were led by second-place finisher James Schanandore (16:28), fifth-place winner Charlie Blair (17:30), and ninth-place finisher Tom Schanandore (17:38). Bismarck High finished third, Century was fifth, and the host Blue Jays were fourth. On the girls side, Century was second with 54 points, 22 behind Jamestown; Bismarck was third and Mandan fourth.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Fred Sibell of Grand Forks, John Soulis Sr. of Jamestown, Roger Cady of Minot, and Dan Schneider of Bismarck were selected by the North Dakota State Bowling Association as charter members of the North Dakota Bowling Hall of Fame. Schneider’s record when inducted included 18 state championships and a dozen sanctioned 700 series wins through North Dakota. The foursome was inducted into the hall during the 1973 state bowling tournament in Williston, with Sibell entering posthumously.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The last time the Minnesota Vikings played in Miami was Dec. 21, 2014. The Dolphins won that game 37-35.

