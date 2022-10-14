Morning Kickoff - Oct. 15, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Oct. 15

College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.; Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College football: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Augustana, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo. (exhibition)

High school football: Class B nine-man first-round playoffs.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Sioux Falls at U-Mary

2:30 p.m.

KXMT (710 AM) – South Dakota State at North Dakota State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Quinnipiac at North Dakota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Iowa State at Texas

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma

FOX — Penn State at Michigan

2:30 p.m.

ABC — South Dakota State at NDSU

CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

ESPN — Arkansas at Brigham Young

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

3 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisiana State at Florida

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida State

NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

FOX — USC at Utah

9:45 p.m.

FS2 — San Jose State at Fresno State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.

FS1 — Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia

3 p.m.

TBS -- Game 3: Houston at Seattle

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — L.A. Kings at Minnesota

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): St. Mary’s boys soccer team secured its spot in the state tournament with a 4-0 shutout win over Jamestown. Andrew Kopp had two goals and Ben Weisbeck had two goals and an assist to extend St. Mary’s season. Tom Gilchrist made two saves in net while Jamestown goalie Hunter Munson made an admirable effort to keep his team in the game while making 19 stops.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck avoided an upset in overtime, sneaking past Jamestown 28-27 thanks to a Weston Dressler 6-yard touchdown run and stopping the Blue Jay two-point attempt in the extra session. Dressler and kicker Nathan Carpenter tag-teamed to score all of Bismarck’s 28 points. Dressler scored on touchdown runs of 17, 3, 5, and 6 yards. Carpenter hit all four extra-point attempts.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A slow start was soon forgotten as St. Mary’s rolled past Minot Ryan 34-10 to keep a share of first place in the Western Dakota Association standings. The Saints surrendered a pair of safeties and were tied at eight apiece after a Steve McDonald six-yard receiving touchdown was answered by a Chuck Rodgers 47-yard touchdown pass. Clem Clooten had a pair of touchdown runs for the Saints, who scored 27 of the last 29 points of the game.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Christy Mathewson holds the major-league postseason career record with four shutouts.

