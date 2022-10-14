Morning Kickoff - Oct. 15, 2022

SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.; Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
College football: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Augustana, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo. (exhibition)
High school football: Class B nine-man first-round playoffs.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Sioux Falls at U-Mary
2:30 p.m.
KXMT (710 AM) – South Dakota State at North Dakota State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Quinnipiac at North Dakota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Iowa State at Texas
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma
FOX — Penn State at Michigan
2:30 p.m.
ABC — South Dakota State at NDSU
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
ESPN — Arkansas at Brigham Young
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
3 p.m.
FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan State
6 p.m.
ESPN — Louisiana State at Florida
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida State
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
FOX — USC at Utah
9:45 p.m.
FS2 — San Jose State at Fresno State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.
FS1 — Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia
3 p.m.
TBS -- Game 3: Houston at Seattle
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — L.A. Kings at Minnesota
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): St. Mary’s boys soccer team secured its spot in the state tournament with a 4-0 shutout win over Jamestown. Andrew Kopp had two goals and Ben Weisbeck had two goals and an assist to extend St. Mary’s season. Tom Gilchrist made two saves in net while Jamestown goalie Hunter Munson made an admirable effort to keep his team in the game while making 19 stops.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck avoided an upset in overtime, sneaking past Jamestown 28-27 thanks to a Weston Dressler 6-yard touchdown run and stopping the Blue Jay two-point attempt in the extra session. Dressler and kicker Nathan Carpenter tag-teamed to score all of Bismarck’s 28 points. Dressler scored on touchdown runs of 17, 3, 5, and 6 yards. Carpenter hit all four extra-point attempts.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): A slow start was soon forgotten as St. Mary’s rolled past Minot Ryan 34-10 to keep a share of first place in the Western Dakota Association standings. The Saints surrendered a pair of safeties and were tied at eight apiece after a Steve McDonald six-yard receiving touchdown was answered by a Chuck Rodgers 47-yard touchdown pass. Clem Clooten had a pair of touchdown runs for the Saints, who scored 27 of the last 29 points of the game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Christy Mathewson holds the major-league postseason career record with four shutouts.
