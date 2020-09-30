Morning Kickoff - Oct. 1, 2020

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 1
High school boys tennis: West Region at Minot, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.: No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Bismarck; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Jamestown; No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 5 Jamestown; Semifinals/loser out, 1 p.m.; State qualifiers/championship, 4 p.m.
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Auto racing: Oktoberfest, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College hockey: University of Mary at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school football: Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Beulah at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
College football: Central Arkansas at NDSU, 2:30 p.m., Fargodome.
College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex Mandan.
High school boys soccer: West Region tournament: State qualifiers – Williston/Dickinson winner at Minot, 1 p.m.; Mandan/Jamestown winner at Legacy, 2 p.m., Bowl; Championship – Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., (Bismarck, Legacy, Mandan, Minot, Watford City, Williston), Souris Valley Golf Course.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 11 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — Geelong at Port Adelaide
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
Noon
GOLF — LPGA ShopRite LPGA Classic
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Sanderson Farms Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live
MLB POSTSEASON
11 a.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2
1 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2
2 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2
6 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2
NFL
7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Denver at N.Y. Jets
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Second Round
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Melissa Agnew led the way with a seventh-place finish as the University of Mary women ran to a second-place finish in the Roy Griak Invitational cross country meet. The Marauders totaled 98 points, 28 off the pace set by Division II winner Minnesota-Duluth. The U-Mary men placed 24th of 28 teams with 674 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Quarterback Kirk Anderson threw for 222 yards with four of his nine completions going for touchdowns as the U-Mary football team picked up a resounding 40-13 DAC-10 victory over fourth-ranked Dickinson State. A.J. Street and Reed Ruggles caught two TD passes apiece. U-Mary picked up 263 yards on the ground, givig them 485 yards in total offense.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College outpaced Valley City State 19-37 in a dual cross country race run at the Valley City Golf Club course. The winners swept the first three places as Dale Krieger, Bruce Guler and Larry Nayes paced the remainder of the 25-man field over the 3.8-mile course. Krieger’s winning time was 20:05. Valley City State’s top finisher was Dave Miller in fourth place.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Johan Santana was the winning pitcher the last time the Minnesota Twins won a postseason game. Santana itched seven shutout innings and Juan Rincon and Joe Nathan finished up a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS on Oct. 5, 2004 at Yankee Stadium.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Oct. 1
1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Pilgrims 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hits the first Series homer, Deacon Phillippe is the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser.
1961 — Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The blow gives New York a 1-0 victory and eclipses Babe Ruth's 34-year-old single-season home run record.
1975 — In the "Thrilla in Manila," Muhammad Ali beats Joe Frazier in 14 rounds to retain his world heavyweight title.
1977 — 75,646 fans come to the Meadowlands to see soccer great Pele play his farewell game. Pele plays the first half with the New York Cosmos and the second half with his former team, Santos of Brazil.
1997 — Kevin Garnett agrees to terms with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the richest long-term contract in professional sports history, a six-year deal worth more than $125 million.
2004 — Ichiro Suzuki sets the major league record for hits in a season, breaking George Sisler's 84-year-old mark with a pair of early singles as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-3. Sisler set the hits record of 257 in 1920 with the St. Louis Browns over a 154-game schedule. Suzuki breaks it in the Mariners' 160th game of the year.
2006 — Joe Mauer becomes the first catcher to win an AL batting title as Minnesota beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1. Mauer, finishing at .347, ends up four points ahead of New York shortstop Derek Jeter.
2006 — Tiger Woods matches his longest PGA Tour winning streak of six at the American Express Championship. Woods finishes with a 4-under 67 for an eight-shot victory. It's also his eighth victory of the year, making him the first player in PGA Tour history to win at least eight times in three seasons.
2011 — Tyler Wilson throws for a school-record 510 yards and Jarius Wright catches 13 passes for a school-record 281 yards as Arkansas turns an 18-point halftime deficit into a 42-38 victory over Texas A&M.
