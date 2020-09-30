Morning Kickoff - Oct. 1, 2020

TRIVIA ANSWER

Johan Santana was the winning pitcher the last time the Minnesota Twins won a postseason game. Santana itched seven shutout innings and Juan Rincon and Joe Nathan finished up a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS on Oct. 5, 2004 at Yankee Stadium.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

Oct. 1

1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Pilgrims 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hits the first Series homer, Deacon Phillippe is the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser.

1961 — Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The blow gives New York a 1-0 victory and eclipses Babe Ruth's 34-year-old single-season home run record.

1975 — In the "Thrilla in Manila," Muhammad Ali beats Joe Frazier in 14 rounds to retain his world heavyweight title.

1977 — 75,646 fans come to the Meadowlands to see soccer great Pele play his farewell game. Pele plays the first half with the New York Cosmos and the second half with his former team, Santos of Brazil.