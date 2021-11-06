Morning Kickoff - Nov. 7, 2021

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Nov. 7

College men’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.

College women’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.

Monday, Nov. 8

High school volleyball: Region 5 tournament at Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

High school volleyball: Region 5 tournament at Center.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College women’s soccer: NSIC tournament first round.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Baltimore

KXMR (710 AM) – Denver at Dallas

3:25 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Kansas City

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Tennessee at L.A. Rams

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP Grande Prémio do Algarve

11:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series Championship

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tennessee

3 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

G LEAGUE

2 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis vs. Mexico City

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Portugal Masters

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour World Wide Technology Championship

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship (taped)

MLB

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

NFL

Noon

CBS — Cleveland at Cincinnati

FOX — Minnesota at Baltimore

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Kansas City

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Tennessee at LA Rams

TENNIS

5:15 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck High junior Josh Seibel booted a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Demons to a 32-30 win over Mandan in the Class AAA playoffs at the Bowl. It was the first field goal of the season for Seibel. Ricky Purtle had two touchdown runs for the Demons. Aaron Janz ran in two TDs for the Braves.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck High advanced to the Dakota Bowl with a 48-15 semifinal win over Wahpeton. Derek Kinnischtzke had four touchdown runs for the Demons. Weston Dressler had two TDs, including an 87-yard kickoff return. Chris Herrmann had 13 tackles for BHS.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Valley City, champions of the North Star Conference, will meet Badlands Conference titlists Bowman in a Class A postseason game. Bowman issued the game challenge, thus giving Valley City the option of hosting the game. Valley City is 8-1. Bowman 9-0.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dickinson won the first North Dakota Class AAA football championship, beating Bismarck 28-26 in the 1997 title game.

