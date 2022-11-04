Morning Kickoff - Nov, 5, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 5

College cross country: Northern Sun Championships at Wayne, Neb, men (10 a.m.), women (11:15 a.m.).

College football: North Dakota at Indiana State, Noon; North Dakota State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.

College hockey: Williston State vs. U-Mary in Dickinson, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.

College volleyball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State at Central CC, Northwest Plains District playoffs, 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.

College women’s swimming: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Yellowjacket Open. Rochester, Minn, 10 a.m.

High school football: Class B 9-man semifinals; Class B 11-man semifinals.

High school girls swimming: West Region meet at Mandan, 10:30 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

KBMR (1130 AM) – North Dakota at Indiana State

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – North Dakota State at Western Illinois

2 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Minot State

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Central Cass at Beulah

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs -- Championship 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

CBS — Air Force vs. Army

11 a.m.

ABC — Ohio State at Northwestern

BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Nebraska

FOX — Texas Tech at Texas Christian

FS1 — Iowa at Purdue

Noon

MIDCO SN2 – North Dakota at Indiana State

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn State at Indiana

BTN — Michigan State at Illinois

CBS — Tennessee at Georgia

ESPN — Oregon at Colorado

ESPN2 — Central Florida at Memphis

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Kansas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Louisiana State

FS1 — Texas at Kansas State

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State at Miami

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi State

NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at Southern Cal

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

MIDCO SN – North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba

WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Sophomore forward Connor Gaarder had a hat trick as he led North Dakota to a 4-2 win over Boston University. Scoring twice in the second period and the game-winner in the third on a power play, the trio of goals were the first of the season for Gaarder. Rocco Grimaldi iced the win with an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left. Clarke Saunders made 20 saves for North Dakota.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State kept themselves alive in the Region 13 volleyball tournament with a sweep of Minot State-Bottineau (30-13, 30-20, 30-19) and a five-set loss to Williston State (27-30, 30-28, 28-30, 30-23, 15-13). Lacey Sayler had 28 kills, six blocks, and four aces to key the Mystic offense, with Sarah Lervick (26 kills, six blocks) and Amy Stumpf (25 kills, 52 digs, four aces) also playing major roles.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota State defensive back Keith Krebsbach was named North Central Conference defensive player of the week after getting in on eight tackles, picking off three passes, and taking a punt 52 yards for a touchdown, all in the second half of NDSU’s win over South Dakota State.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mariano Rivera holds the record with 11 World Series saves.

