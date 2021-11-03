Morning Kickoff - Nov. 4, 2021

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Nov. 4

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 5

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town: United Tribes vs. Dawson CC, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town: United Tribes vs. Miles CC, 8:30 a.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Williston State College, 10:15 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Kutztown at Billings, Mont., 1:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.

High school football: Class AA semifinals: West Fargo at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

College cross country: NCAA regional championships at Joplin, Mo.

College football: Youngstown State at North Dakota, Noon; North Dakota State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.; Minot State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Jamestown (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Winona State, 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Nova Southeastern at Billings, Mont., Noon.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Concordia Cobber Open, 9 a.m.

High school football: Class B semifinals.

High school girls swimming: West Region meet at BSC Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

College men’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.

College women’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Chico State at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia State at Louisiana-Lafayette

ESPN2 — Delaware State at Morgan State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Holy Cross at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

GOLF

2 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Portugal Masters

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA World Wide Technology Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Miami

9 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Phoenix

NFL

7:20 p.m.

FOX and NFLN — N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Angelo Randazzo rolled a perfect game in Odd Couples action at Midway Lanes. Randazzo joined Jackie Wait and Craig Boehm with 300 games on the season. Jack Nelson, Eric Kempel, Phil Mann and Tom Zahn with 300 games this season.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jess Heintz scored 16 points and Tara Dockter added 10 in Century’s 49-46 win over St. Mary’s. Ashley Jangula’s 15 points were a game-high for the Saints, who fell to 6-13.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Only 13 points were scored but St. Mary’s got seven of them in a 7-6 win over Minot Ryan. The Saints held the Lions to 80 yards of offense. Craig Hessinger scored on a six-yard run for St. Mary’s. Steve McDonald booted the point after to give the Saints the lead.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Calvin Johnson set the NFL single-season receiving yards record with 1,964 in 2012 for the Detroit Lions.

