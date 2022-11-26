Morning Kickoff - Nov. 27, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Nov. 27

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Nov. 28

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Philadelphia

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Stanford vs. Memphis

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi vs. Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova vs. Oregon

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Duke vs. Purdue

ESPN — North Carolina vs. Alabama

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Siena vs. Seton Hall

ESPNU — Miami at Central Florida

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Portland vs. Michigan State

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Xavier vs. Gonzaga

ESPNEWS — Florida State vs. Nebraska

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida vs. West Virginia

9 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa State vs. Connecticut

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State vs. Portland State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon

ABC — Iowa vs. Connecticut

ESPN2 — Oregon vs. Michigan State

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina vs. Iowa State

9 p.m.

ESPN2 —Duke vs. Oregon State

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Milwaukee

NFL

Noon

CBS — Cincinnati at Tennessee

FOX — Chicago at NY Jets

3:25 p.m.

FOX — L.A. Rams at Kansas City

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia

NHL

1 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): After splitting a pair of games against Brookings (loss) and Austin (win), Bismarck Bobcats captain Adam Knochenmus was named the NAHL Central Division star of the week. Knochenmus had a goal and six assists in the two games, with seven goals and 13 assists in 18 games thus far in the season and was tied with linemate Patrick Moore for the team lead in scoring.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century earned one of the final two spots in the 2002 volleyball state tournament with a 3-1 defeat of Minot in a state qualifier match (15-8, 15-13, 11-15, 15-5). The Patriots were led to state by Cyd Froelich’s 19 kills, eight digs and an ace, as well as 32 assists and 12 digs by Kaia Olson. Williston, Dickinson and Beulah earned the West Region’s other three spots, with Williston beating Dickinson 3-0 in the West Region championship and Beulah beating Mandan in the other state qualifier match.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mary College broke open a tight battle against Dickinson State to win its first game in the Bismarck Classic basketball tournament, 102-87. Junior college transfers Pablo Ronderos and Jim Hughes kept Mary in the game in the first half, scoring 27 of the team’s 41 points over the opening 20 minutes. That helped Mary overcome an ice-cold start by Dave Drechsler, who missed his first 13 shots from the field before warming up to a 13-point second-half. The Marauders and Savages were tied 53-53 with 15 to go before Mary went on a run, though Dickinson State did eventually make it a three-point game with 6:50 to go.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Green Bay Packers lead the all-time series against the Philadelphia Eagles 28-15.

