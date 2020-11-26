Morning Kickoff - Nov,. 27, 2020

SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 27
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Nov. 29
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Nov. 30
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
NAHL
7:35 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Virginia vs. San Francisco
11 a.m.
FS1 — Toledo at Xavier
Noon
BTN — Ohio at Illinois
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Crossover Classic Championship
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Texas Tech
FS1 — Kansas vs. St. Joseph's
2 p.m.
ACCN — Bryant at Syracuse
BTN — Navy at Maryland
PAC-12N — Pepperdine vs. UCLA
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Louisville
ESPNU — Crossover Classic Seventh-Place Game
4 p.m.
BTN — Southern at Iowa
PAC-12N — Grambling State at Arizona
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic Fifth-Place Game
6 p.m.
ACCN — Longwood at Wake Forest
BTN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers
FS2 — Eastern Illinois at Marquette
SECN — Valparaiso at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hartford at Connecticut
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado at Kansas State
8 p.m.
BTN — Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic Third-Place Game
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Presbyterian at Clemson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Iowa State at Texas
Noon
FOX — Nebraska at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina
ESPN — Central Florida at South Florida
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
FS1 — Wyoming at Nevada-Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Stanford at California
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Oregon State
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Alfred Dunhill Championship
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana (taped)
2 p.m.
TNT — The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Daniel Molnar, Dan Bullinger and Elizabeth Howard were the event winners in the Turkey Trot race. Molnar won the 10-K run in 35:50. Bullinger ran a 19:48 to win the 5-K run and Howard, of Coral Springs, Fla., finished first in the 5-K walk in 34:08.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Down 14 points at halftime, the University of Mary used a 39-point second half to capture a 61-60 road victory from Carroll College at Butte, Mont. The winning Marauders got its points in bits and pieces from nine players. Jessie Slinde led the way with 12 points. Carroll's Erica Gilliland took game scoring honors with 14 points. The victory lifts the Marauders to 5-3 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Only one new face is in the Turtle Lake basketball camp this season as coach Jerry Weissman welcomes 11 returning lettermen from a team that went 10-11 last season. The wealth of veteran players includes eight seniors and three juniors. The returning seniors are Ron Fiechtner, Jim Kraft, Duane Flemmer, Ron Nelson, Norm Thoreson, Roger Mehrer, Lynn Westrum and Brad Holtan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Devin Hester holds the NFL career record with 14 punt return touchdowns. Eric Metcalf is second on the all-time list with 10.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Nov. 27
1913 — Notre Dame and Texas meet for the first time in a Thanksgiving showdown. Both carry perfect records into the game, with Notre Dame not losing a game in three years and the Longhorns on a 12-game winning streak. The Fighting Irish build on a 10-7 halftime lead, scoring 20 unanswered points for a 30-7 win at Austin, Texas. The win gives Notre Dame a 7-0 season for rookie coach Jesse Harper.
1947 — Howie Dallmar of the Philadelphia Warriors sets an NBA record for the most field goal attempts with none made (15) in an 81-59 loss to the New York Knicks.
1949 — Steve Van Buren of the Philadelphia Eagles becomes the second NFL player, the first in 16 years, to rush over 200 yards. He runs for 205 yards in a 34-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1960 — Trailing 38-7, the Denver Broncos score 31 points to salvage a 38-38 tie with the Buffalo Bills.
1960 — Detroit's Gordie Howe scores his 1,000th point with an assist, and the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0. It's Howe's 938th NHL game.
1965 — Gordie Howe becomes the for NHL player to score 600 goals. The milestone comes in Detroit's 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
1966 — The Washington Redskins set an NFL regular-season record for most points in a 72-41 victory over the New York Giants. Both teams also set records with 16 TDs and 113 total points.
1980 — Dave Williams returns Eddie Murray's opening kickoff in overtime 95 yards to give the Chicago Bears a 23-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears tied the game with no time remaining in regulation.
1994 — Joe Montana of the Kansas City Chiefs becomes the fifth quarterback to surpass 40,000 passing yards in a 10-9 loss at Seattle.
1998 — Texas' Ricky Williams becomes the leading rusher in Division I-A history, breaking Tony Dorsett's record set 22 years earlier.
2009 — Graham Gano kicks a 33-yard field goal in overtime to give the Las Vegas Locomotives a 20-17 victory over the Florida Tuskers in the inaugural UFL championship game.
2011 — The Connecticut women's basketball team wins its 89th straight at home to set an NCAA record, beating Dayton 78-38 behind freshman Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis' 23 points.
2015 — James Harden scores 50 points to lead Houston past Philadelphia 116-114 for the 76ers' 27th straight loss dating to last season, the longest losing streak in major U.S. pro sports. The previous record was set by the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1976-77 and matched by the 76ers in 2013-14.
2016 — Justin Tucker makes all four of his field goal attrempts, including ones from 52, 54 and 57 yards, in Baltimore's 19-14 victory over Cincinnati. Tucker has made 34 field goals in a row, including 27 this season, and has connected on all 15 conversion. It is Tucker's 11th game with at least four field goals since entering the NFL in 2012.
