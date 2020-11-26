Morning Kickoff - Nov,. 27, 2020

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Down 14 points at halftime, the University of Mary used a 39-point second half to capture a 61-60 road victory from Carroll College at Butte, Mont. The winning Marauders got its points in bits and pieces from nine players. Jessie Slinde led the way with 12 points. Carroll's Erica Gilliland took game scoring honors with 14 points. The victory lifts the Marauders to 5-3 on the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Only one new face is in the Turtle Lake basketball camp this season as coach Jerry Weissman welcomes 11 returning lettermen from a team that went 10-11 last season. The wealth of veteran players includes eight seniors and three juniors. The returning seniors are Ron Fiechtner, Jim Kraft, Duane Flemmer, Ron Nelson, Norm Thoreson, Roger Mehrer, Lynn Westrum and Brad Holtan.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Devin Hester holds the NFL career record with 14 punt return touchdowns. Eric Metcalf is second on the all-time list with 10.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

Nov. 27