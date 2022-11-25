Morning Kickoff - Nov. 26, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 26

College football: NCAA FCS playoffs, first round: North Dakota at Weber State, 3 p.m.

College hockey: Bemidji State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: University of Mary vs. Florida Tech or Puerto Rico Bayamon at Melbourne, Fla.; United Tribes vs. Central Wyoming College at Miles City, Mon., 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes vs. Central Wyoming College at Miles City, Mont., 11 a.m.

High school boys hockey: Fargo North at Bismarck, 12:45 p.m., VFW Sports Center; West Fargo at Legacy, 3:14 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Fergus Falls, Minn., 2:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) and KDKT (1410 AM) – North Dakota at Weber State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Bemidji State at North Dakota

NAHL

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma State

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at James Madison

FOX — Michigan at Ohio State

1 p.m.

NBC — Grambling State vs. Southern

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Oregon State

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern or Purdue at Indiana

CBS — Auburn at Alabama

CBSSN — Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana Tech

ESPN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist

ESPNU — Troy at Arkansas State

3 p.m.

FOX — Iowa State at Texas Christian

FS1 — Michigan State at Penn State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Central Florida at South Florida

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Southern California

ESPNU — Tulsa at Houston

FS1 — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

7 p.m.

FOX — Kansas at Kansas State

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at San Diego State

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS playoffs: Southeast Missouri at Montana

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Washington State

10 p.m.

FS1 — Brigham Young at Stanford

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — Spanish Women's Open

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Houston

NHL

Noon

NHLN — Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers

6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Led by senior Naomi Rust, Bismarck High edged out a 3-1 win over Minot (26-28, 29-27, 25-21, 25-15) to qualify for the state tournament alongside Century, Jamestown and Dickinson. Qualifying for state for the sixth straight season, the Demons played into extra points in the first two sets against Minot before a relatively easier third and fourth set. Rust led the match with 19 kills, with Ashlee Hilzendeger having an excellent match with 13 kills, two blocks and two aces and McKenzie Kiefer quarterbacking Bismarck’s offense with 42 assists and defense with 13 digs.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Kevin Freeman and Dominic Smith were the final two cuts before the 2002 season for the Dakota Wizards, with Smith not fitting in well on a roster that wanted to feature MVP Miles Simon as much as possible in the hopes of getting the veteran a chance in the NBA, and Freeman being a bit of a surprise cut as the Wizards opted to keep lesser-known frontcourt players in Sonny Watson and Victor Thomas. The cuts of Freeman and Smith put the Wizards at the league limit of 10 players to start their season.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A new school record from Tom Petrik was all Bismarck needed as it dismantled a visiting Aberdeen, S.D. squad 77-55 in each team’s season debut at the Civic Center. Ahead just two points at the half, 29-27, the Demons built their lead to 16 by the end of the third quarter (58-42), then outscored the visitors 19-17 in the final frame. Petrik scored 15 of his 36 points in the third quarter, with Mark Swanson adding six in that frame while on his way to 19. Petrik’s previous career high was a pair of 27-point back-to-back outings against Dickinson Trinity and Pierre, S.D. as a sophomore.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Weber State holds a 4-1 lead in the all-time football series with North Dakota.

