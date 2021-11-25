Morning Kickoff - Nov. 26, 2021

SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 26

College hockey: Minnesota at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Sioux Falls at Moorhead, Minn.

High school boys hockey: Century at West Fargo, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo North.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Nov. 27

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Dakota College-Bottineau at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College football: NCAA FCS playoffs, first round.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Winona State at Moorhead, Minn.

College women’s basketball: Presentation at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Fargo North; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:15 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Nov. 28

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at North Dakota

NAHL

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: 5th Place Game

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational Consolation Semifinal

4 p.m.

FS2 — Northern Kentucky at DePaul

6 p.m.

ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn State vs. LSU

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational Semifinal,

ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: 7th Place Game

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game

SECN — North Florida at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy 3rd Place Game

FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational 3rd Place Game

SECN — Wichita State at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Championship

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke vs. Gonzaga

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy Championship

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Boise State at San Diego State

CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

FOX — Kansas State at Texas

Noon

FS1 — Utah State at New Mexico

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force

ESPN — South Florida at Central Florida

3 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Utah

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Christian at Iowa State

6 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at North Carolina State

7 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Washington

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Joburg Open

3 p.m.

TBS, TNT and TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver

NHL

Noon

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Boston

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Grand Forks Red River capped off a 36-0 season with a 3-2 win over Century in the state Class A volleyball championship match in Fargo. Hadley Steffen pounded 19 kills for the Roughriders who won the fifth set, 15-9. A.J. Jacobs (21) and Kelsey T. Glatt (19) combined for 40 kills for Century. Glatt also had 22 digs and Hannah Larson five blocks.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mohall topped Washburn 55-39 in the Class B state girls basketball championship game in Minot. It was the first loss of the season for 27-1 Washburn. Ashley Swanson scored 12 points for the Cardinals. Mohall ended the season with a 27-1 record. Jennifer Sundahl scored a game-high 19 points for the Yellow Jackets.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): North Dakota State’s Mike Slack won the NCAA college cross country championship in Wheaton, Ill. The junior from St. Paul’s time of 24:19 helped the Bison to a second-place team finish. California State at Fullerton won the team title with 47 points. NDSU’s 81 was good for second.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wilt Chamberlain set the NBA single-season record with 1,363 free throw attempts during the 1961-62 season.

