Morning Kickoff - Nov. 26, 2021

SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 26
College hockey: Minnesota at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Sioux Falls at Moorhead, Minn.
High school boys hockey: Century at West Fargo, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo North.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Nov. 27
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Dakota College-Bottineau at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
College football: NCAA FCS playoffs, first round.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Winona State at Moorhead, Minn.
College women’s basketball: Presentation at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Fargo North; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:15 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
People are also reading…
Sunday, Nov. 28
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at North Dakota
NAHL
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: 5th Place Game
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational Consolation Semifinal
4 p.m.
FS2 — Northern Kentucky at DePaul
6 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn State vs. LSU
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational Semifinal,
ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: 7th Place Game
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game
SECN — North Florida at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy 3rd Place Game
FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational 3rd Place Game
SECN — Wichita State at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Championship
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke vs. Gonzaga
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy Championship
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Boise State at San Diego State
CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green
ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
FOX — Kansas State at Texas
Noon
FS1 — Utah State at New Mexico
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force
ESPN — South Florida at Central Florida
3 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Utah
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas Christian at Iowa State
6 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at North Carolina State
7 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Washington
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Joburg Open
3 p.m.
TBS, TNT and TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka
NBA
8 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver
NHL
Noon
ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Boston
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Grand Forks Red River capped off a 36-0 season with a 3-2 win over Century in the state Class A volleyball championship match in Fargo. Hadley Steffen pounded 19 kills for the Roughriders who won the fifth set, 15-9. A.J. Jacobs (21) and Kelsey T. Glatt (19) combined for 40 kills for Century. Glatt also had 22 digs and Hannah Larson five blocks.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mohall topped Washburn 55-39 in the Class B state girls basketball championship game in Minot. It was the first loss of the season for 27-1 Washburn. Ashley Swanson scored 12 points for the Cardinals. Mohall ended the season with a 27-1 record. Jennifer Sundahl scored a game-high 19 points for the Yellow Jackets.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): North Dakota State’s Mike Slack won the NCAA college cross country championship in Wheaton, Ill. The junior from St. Paul’s time of 24:19 helped the Bison to a second-place team finish. California State at Fullerton won the team title with 47 points. NDSU’s 81 was good for second.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wilt Chamberlain set the NBA single-season record with 1,363 free throw attempts during the 1961-62 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com