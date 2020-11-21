Morning Kickoff - Nov. 22, 2020

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Nov. 22
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Nov. 23
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
No local events schedule.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Atlanta at New Orleans
2:20 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Dallas at Minnesota
7:20 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Las Vegas
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Portugal MotoGP Race
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series Turbo UTV (taped)
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Joburg Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA RSM Classic
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Pelican Women's Championship (taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NFL
Noon
CBS — Tennessee at Baltimore
FOX — Philadelphia at Cleveland
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at Minnesota
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final
Noon
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Morningside knocked Dickinson State out of the NAIA playoffs with a 38-17 victory over the visiting Blue Hawks in Sioux City, Iowa. The winning Mustangs, ranked seventh in the nation, rang up 17 first-quarter points and went on to claim their 10th victory in 11 games. Morningside quarterback Jordan Jacupke threw for 265 yards and the Mustangs added 242 rushing yards. Tanner Leak caught eight passes for 98 yards for Dickinson, but the Blue Hawks were limited to 93 rushing yards.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Five Bismarck-Mandan athletes earned spots on the Class A all-state girls basketball team. Kari Hanson of Mandan and Natalie Brunner of Bismarck were voted to the first team. Second-team honorees included Angie Frenzel and Amy Friesz of Mandan and Lindsey Ness of Bismarck.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fort Yates will have a hard time improving on its 20-5 record of last year, but the Warriors might just have the horses equal to the task. Robert Eaglestaff, the Warriors' 6-foot-5 all-state center will anchor a starting five that includes two other returning starters. Guard Jon Barker and forward Ron Gross are the other returning starters.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Randy Moss set the NFL single-season record with 23 touchdown receptions in 2007 for New England. He broke the previousd record of 22 set by Jerry Rice in 2987 for San Francisco.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Nov. 22
1875 — Harvard beats Yale 4-0 in the schools' first football meeting. With 15 players on each side, the game is a mix of rugby and soccer.
1945 — Jim Benton of the Cleveland Rams is the first NFL player to have more than 300 receiving yards in a game. Benton has 10 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over the Detroit Lions.
1950 — The Fort Wayne Pistons edge the Minneapolis Lakers 19-18 in the lowest-scoring game in NBA history. John Oldham leads the Pistons with five points and George Mikan had 15 of the Lakers' points.
1959 — The AFL holds their first player draft. First round choices are Boston, Gerhard Schwedes; Buffalo, Richie Lucas; Dallas, Don Meredith; Denver, Roger LeClerc; Houston, Billy Cannon; Los Angeles, Monty Stickles; Minneapolis, Dale Hackbart; New York, George Izo.
1965 — Muhammad Ali knocks out Floyd Patterson in the 12th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
1981 — Kellen Winslow of the San Diego Chargers catches five touchdown passes in a 55-21 rout of the Oakland Raiders.
1986 — Mike Tyson becomes the youngest heavyweight champion ever when he knocks out Trevor Berbick in the second round to win the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
1986 — Wayne Gretzky, playing in his 575th NHL game, scores his 500th goal in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
1998 — John Elway of the Denver Broncos joins Dan Marino as the only players with 50,000 yards as the Broncos post a 40-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
2003 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3, in the NHL's first outdoor game. The game marking the 86th anniversary of the founding of the league is played in front of a record crowd of 57,167 at a football arena in Edmonton.
2003 — Utah ends BYU's NCAA-record streak of 361 consecutive games without being shutout when the Utes beat the Cougars 3-0 in Provo, Utah.
2006 — Teemu Selanne scores his 500th career goal in Anaheim's 3-2 loss to Colorado.
2007 — Brett Favre sets a Green Bay record with 20 consecutive completions and finishes with 381 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 37-26 victory over the Detroit Lions.
2008 — Abilene Christian sets a record for points in an NCAA playoff game, beating West Texas A&M 93-68 in the second round of the Division II playoffs.
2009 — Jimmie Johnson wins a NASCAR record fourth consecutive championship with a fifth-place finish in the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
2010 — Alex Kovalev records his 1,000th point with a power-play goal midway through the first period of Ottawa's game against Los Angeles.
2012 — New England embarrasses the New York Jets with a 35-point second quarter in a 49-19 victory to give and Bill Belichick his 200th NFL victory.
2014 — Samaje Perine of Oklahoma sets the single-game FBS record by rushing for 427 yards in the Sooners' 44-7 in over Kansas. Perine breaks the single-game FBS record of 408 set by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon a week earlier.
2015 — Jameis Winston ties a rookie record with five touchdown passes while throwing for 246 yards in Tampa Bay's 45-17 rout of Philadelphia.
