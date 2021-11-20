Morning Kickoff - Nov. 21, 2021

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Nov. 21

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Davenport at Maryland Heights, Mo., 10 a.m.

College basketball: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Armory; North Dakota State College of Science at United Tribes, 2/4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Turtle Mountain CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Turtle Mountain CC, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Fargo North at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school wrestling: St Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Green Bay at Minnesota

KXMR (710 AM) – Indianapolis at Buffalo

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Kansas City

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Temple vs. Elon

11 a.m.

FS1 — Norfolk State at Xavier

11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Old Dominion vs. Penn

Noon

ABC — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: Championship

ESPN2 — Boise Starw vs. Mississippi

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Massachusetts vs. Ball State

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma vs. Utah State

PAC-12N — Princeton at Oregon State

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern at Nebraska

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson vs. West Virginia

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount vs. Florida State

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Davidson vs. East Carolina

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana

ESPN — St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida A&M at Miami

CBSSN — Missouri vs. Southern Methodist

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana State vs. New Mexico State

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona vs. Michigan

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita State vs. UNLV

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon

BTN — Baylor at Maryland

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA RSM Classic

NBC — LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL

Noon

CBS — Baltimore at Chiago

FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at Kansas City

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Grand Forks Red River capped off a 36-0 season with a 3-2 win over Century in the state Class A volleyball championship match in Fargo. Hadley Steffen pounded 19 kills for the Roughriders who won the fifth set, 15-9. A.J. Jacobs (21) and Kelsey T. Glatt (19) combined for 40 kills for Century. Glatt also had 22 digs and Hannah Larson five blocks.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Chris Fourneier and Ryan Bayda had one goal and one assist each in North Dakota’s 6-3 college hockey victory over Minnesota-Mankato. Aaron Schneekloth was credited with three assists in UND’s victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): A team of former college all-stars defeated Bismarck Junior College 108-90 in an exhibition game in Ray. Former NDSU star Ron Waggoner led the all-stars with 29 points. Rick Trydahl topped BJC with 18.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The first school to repeat as North Dakota Class A volleyball champion was Wahpeton, winning back-to-back titles in 1986 and 1987.

