Morning Kickoff - Nov. 21, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Nov. 21
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Davenport at Maryland Heights, Mo., 10 a.m.
College basketball: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Armory; North Dakota State College of Science at United Tribes, 2/4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Turtle Mountain CC, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Turtle Mountain CC, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Fargo North at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
Noon
KFYR (550 AM) – Green Bay at Minnesota
KXMR (710 AM) – Indianapolis at Buffalo
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Kansas City
7:20 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Temple vs. Elon
11 a.m.
FS1 — Norfolk State at Xavier
11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Old Dominion vs. Penn
Noon
ABC — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: Championship
ESPN2 — Boise Starw vs. Mississippi
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Massachusetts vs. Ball State
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma vs. Utah State
PAC-12N — Princeton at Oregon State
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern at Nebraska
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clemson vs. West Virginia
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount vs. Florida State
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Davidson vs. East Carolina
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana
ESPN — St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida A&M at Miami
CBSSN — Missouri vs. Southern Methodist
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana State vs. New Mexico State
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona vs. Michigan
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wichita State vs. UNLV
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon
BTN — Baylor at Maryland
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA RSM Classic
NBC — LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFL
Noon
CBS — Baltimore at Chiago
FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at Kansas City
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Grand Forks Red River capped off a 36-0 season with a 3-2 win over Century in the state Class A volleyball championship match in Fargo. Hadley Steffen pounded 19 kills for the Roughriders who won the fifth set, 15-9. A.J. Jacobs (21) and Kelsey T. Glatt (19) combined for 40 kills for Century. Glatt also had 22 digs and Hannah Larson five blocks.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Chris Fourneier and Ryan Bayda had one goal and one assist each in North Dakota’s 6-3 college hockey victory over Minnesota-Mankato. Aaron Schneekloth was credited with three assists in UND’s victory.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): A team of former college all-stars defeated Bismarck Junior College 108-90 in an exhibition game in Ray. Former NDSU star Ron Waggoner led the all-stars with 29 points. Rick Trydahl topped BJC with 18.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The first school to repeat as North Dakota Class A volleyball champion was Wahpeton, winning back-to-back titles in 1986 and 1987.
